Next PR Announces Success of Its Conscious Capitalism Program's 2024 Pro Bono Campaigns

The PR Firm's Conscious Capitalism Program Provided Pro Bono Services to Four Brands in 2024, Bringing Total Supported to 14

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announces its 2024 Conscious Capitalism Program results, including $270,000 in contributed PR services to four partners.

The agency partnered with The Petey Greene Program, supporting the academic goals of incarcerated and formerly incarcerated people, and with the Food Research & Action Center (FRAC), a national nonprofit working to improve the nutrition, health and well-being of people struggling against poverty-related hunger in the U.S. Next PR also extended pro bono support to The Morgan Adams Foundation, working to raise money and awareness on behalf of children with cancer and Judith Creed Horizons for Achieving Independence (JCHAI), empowering adults with developmental differences and disabilities to live life on their own terms.

To boost brand awareness, Next PR positioned The Petey Greene Program's spokespeople as thought leaders, securing media placements highlighting its work in educational justice for incarcerated individuals through high-quality tutoring. Coverage in outlets like Inside Higher Ed, SHRM, and Authority Magazine led to a 205% increase in new website users and a 320% rise in referral traffic year-over-year.

"Next PR's partnership and media relations expertise has been transformative for our organization," said Jeffrey Abramowitz, CEO of The Petey Greene Program. "The team's strategic efforts elevated our thought leadership presence and significantly expanded our reach to potential donors. The surge in engagement has been outstanding, allowing us to connect with new audiences and amplify our mission."

During its partnership with FRAC, Next PR hosted a series of media training workshops designed to boost spokesperson confidence and readiness for media interviews, focusing on integrating key messaging and refining delivery. The team also supported FRAC with media outreach, social media support and PR strategy guidance including assets for the internal team to use and reference in the future.

"Next PR delivered exceptional media training sessions. Their expert guidance gave our spokespeople the confidence and skills needed to deliver our key messages with clarity and impact," said Colleen Barton, Communications Director of FRAC. "The personalized coaching and practical exercises were instrumental in preparing our team for media interviews."

Next PR trained spokespeople for The Morgan Adams Foundation on key messaging for media interviews ahead of fundraising events. The team also provided event support for JCHAI's annual gala by creating a video showcasing its work with adults with disabilities and their families, which was featured during the event.

These relationships represent Next PR's 11th-14th Conscious Capitalism clients. Interested in becoming the next partner? Find out more details here and submit a proposal to the team at [email protected] by January 17, 2025.

