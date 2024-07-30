Next Presentation in Record-Breaking Sleep Apnea Webinar Series Announced

Live presentations by leading sleep researchers available globally to front-line clinicians



MURFREESBORO, Tenn., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SleepWorld Magazine announced today that, in mid-August, it will host the second presentation in its popular "Discoveries in Sleep Apnea" program, a series of webinars providing sleep clinicians with rapid access to practical, cutting-edge discoveries via presentations from recognized leaders in sleep medicine. Daniel J. Gottlieb, MD, MPH and Associate Professor at Harvard Medical School, will present "Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease: Could Excessive CPAP Explain the Negative Clinical Trials?" at 8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 13 and again at 1 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 14.

Accessible to clinicians worldwide, "Discoveries in Sleep Apnea" is a virtual lecture series focusing on innovations and physiologic discoveries in sleep breathing disorders and is presented by renowned sleep medicine researchers from leading institutions. The series is sponsored by SleepRes, Inc.

"Via the traditional route of annual medical meetings, it can take years for new discoveries in sleep medicine to be shared with clinicians," said William Noah, MD and founder of SleepRes. "In private practice, 90 percent of what we see in sleep medicine are patients needing treatment for sleep apnea, yet in recent years, only a small percentage of the lectures at the annual medical meetings address this topic. The purpose of this new series is to present practice-changing discoveries to sleep clinicians on the front lines in a much timelier fashion."

Each of the webinars in "Discoveries in Sleep Apnea" will be presented twice, making it possible for any participant worldwide to view each presentation live. With the series running into early 2025, each weekday lecture will be offered at 8 p.m. EDT on the first day, which is morning time in Asia and Australia, and again at 1 p.m. EDT the next day, which is evening time in Europe and Africa. Each of the virtual lectures will be presented free of charge and be followed by a Q&A session, with CME/CE credits available at a minimal cost.

Dr. Gottlieb's presentation in mid-August will highlight recent evidence of possible harm from the excessive airway and lung pressures of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), as well as the clinical implications of these findings.

In the following months, Richard Berry, MD and Professor at the University of Florida, will present "Auto-PAP (APAP) Treatment: Challenges and Opportunities" on September 18 and 19, while M. Safwan Badr, MD, MBA and Professor and Chief of Medicine at Wayne State University, will present "Central Apnea: Back to the Basics" on October 16 and 17.

Future presentations in the series will include Peter Gay, MD and Professor at the Mayo Clinic, discussing ventilation in sleep breathing disorders on November 13 and 14, and Robert Thomas, MD and Professor at Harvard Medical School, reviewing the role of loop gain in sleep breathing disorders on January 8 and 9, 2025.

The first lecture in the series, "Introducing KairosPAP (KPAP): The Future of PAP Therapy for OSA,"* had record attendance among SleepWorld Magazine webinars and was presented in late May by David P. White, MD and Professor at Harvard Medical School. It is available here to watch online at no charge.

With nearly a billion patients worldwide suffering from some level of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and new information evolving rapidly around OSA's physiology, pathophysiology, and treatment, SleepWorld, SleepRes, and the series presenters believe the presentations will prove valuable for any professional caring for these patients.

"The record attendance at our first lecture by Dr. David White shows the immense interest in and need for this kind of educational series," said Michael DiDomenico, publisher of SleepWorld Magazine. "I can't wait to see the impact of these future presentations."

To register for one of Dr. Gottlieb's August lectures on sleep apnea and CVD, visit Sleep Apnea and Cardiovascular Disease: Could Excessive CPAP Explain the Negative Clinical Trials?.

*Currently, KPAP™ is for investigational use only and is not for sale in the U.S.

About Future Presenters

Daniel J. Gottlieb, MD, MPH, is Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard, Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at the VA Boston Healthcare System, and a Sleep Medicine Epidemiology faculty member at Brigham & Women's Hospital. With more than 30 years of experience, Dr. Gottlieb focuses on the cardiovascular consequences of sleep apnea and has worked on studies like the Sleep Heart Health Study and the VA Million Veteran Program.

Richard Berry, MD, is Professor of Medicine at the University of Florida (UF) in Gainesville and helped found the sleep programs at UF and the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. Dr. Berry was the Medical Director of the UF Health Sleep Center from 1999 to 2023 and the UF Sleep Medicine Fellowship Director from 2007 to 2023. He has also received the American Academy of Sleep Medicine awards for excellence in teaching in 2010 and distinguished service to the field of sleep medicine in 2020.

M. Safwan Badr, MD, MBA, is Professor and Chair of the Department of Internal Medicine at Wayne State University School of Medicine, and a Staff Physician at the John D. Dingell VA Medical Center. Dr. Badr is an internationally known sleep disorders researcher with an extensive publication record. Having served on the board of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and as its president from 2013 to 2014, he currently serves on the board of directors of the American Board of Internal Medicine.

Peter Gay, MD, is Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic. Dr. Gay formerly served as president of both the National Association for Medical Direction of Respiratory Care and the Society of Anesthesia and Sleep Medicine. He has been most dedicated to advocacy for patients with sleep disordered breathing who require advanced PAP therapy and home mechanical ventilation, and he has guided the development of the past and current CMS coverage criteria.

Robert Thomas, MD, is Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and was the founding director of the Beth Israel Needham Sleep Center and the Beth Israel Sleep Medicine Training Program. Dr. Thomas provided the first morphological description of high loop gain obstructive sleep apnea (Complex Sleep Apnea) and also developed the software to identify it as well as novel approaches for its treatment.

