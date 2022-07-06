Next Round Cocktails Dress in a Box Sweepstakes Helps Party Hosts Get Even More Party-Ready

Next Round Cocktails Salted Lime Margarita is made with real fruit juice*, a sprinkle of salt, and white wine for the perfect balance of tart and sweet, with a 13.5% ABV.

Next Round Cocktails Strawberry Lime Rosé Sangria is made with real fruit juice* and crisp rose wine for a light and refreshing taste, with a 10% ABV.

Available now at popular retailers nationwide and on Drizly and Instacart, Next Round Cocktails are offered at an affordable price and packaged in two convenient, multi-purpose serving size options, including a ready to share 1.5L bag-in-box with 10 servings at a suggested retail price of $16.99 and a 500mL single serve Tetra box with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Enter for a Chance to Win the Next Round Cocktails Dress in a Box Sweepstakes

To make the product packaging an instant statement for any party, the brand partnered with Simone Noronha, an award-winning illustrator whose work regularly appears alongside stories published in major national media outlets. While artfully designed to elevate its taste and style for any table scape or tailgate, Next Round Cocktails took its party-ready packaging design to the next level with the creation of an exclusive branded cocktail dress.

"The fruit flavors in Next Round Cocktails were a delight to bring to life using vibrant colors, bold bursts of elements and textures, swirling and mixing in motion," said Simone Noronha. "It's flattering to see the label designs I've drawn reimagined as fun cocktail dresses."

Party hosts 21+ can enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win an exclusive, custom-fitted Next Round Cocktails-branded dress, designed with a modern twist on the classic cocktail dress made with a durable, synthetic paper-like material for versatile style and occasions. The avant-garde dress honors the vogue artistry illustrated on the brand's packaging and takes its instant party vibe to the next level.

For a chance to win the Next Round Cocktails Dress in a Box Sweepstakes between now and August 15, 2022, consumers must follow and comment on the Next Round Cocktails Instagram account (@DrinkNextRound) post about the Sweepstakes including the hashtags #DrinkNextRound and #Sweepstakes and tag a friend who is 21+ in the comment. Or visit NextRoundCocktails.dja.com to complete and submit the online entry form.†

One (1) Grand Prize: A Next Round Cocktails-branded cocktail dress for winner and their 21+ friend and a $200 Sponsor-specified gift card to help with hosting winner's next party (ARV $550); Ten (10) First Prizes: A Next Round Cocktails-branded cocktail dress for winner (ARV $175 each).

About Next Round Cocktails

Next Round Cocktails is Constellation Brands' first Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Boxed Wine Cocktail innovation made with crisp wine and real fruit juice* and launched in March of 2022. Next Round Cocktails offers convenience and affordability with artistic packaging for crowd-pleasing taste and style that helps party hosts be ready for the next gathering. Follow Next Round Cocktails for party inspiration @drinknextround on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

†NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 50 US/DC, 21+. Ends 8/15/22. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. Official Rules/Enter at NextRoundCocktails.dja.com.

*Next Round Cocktails Salted Lime Margarita contains 12.3% juice from concentrate. Next Round Cocktails Rosé Sangria contains 13.7% juice from concentrate. Please enjoy responsibly. Strawberry Lime Rose Sangria: Rose Wine with Natural Flavors. Salted Lime Margarita: White Wine with Natural Flavors Colored with Paprika. © 2022 Next Round Cocktails, Acampo, CA.

SOURCE Constellation Brands