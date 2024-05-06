Next Solutions Group Among Observer's List of Top PR Firms for Crisis & Reputation Management

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Next Solutions Group (NSG), a corporate consultancy focused on advancing and protecting the reputation of its clients, has been named in The Observer's list of The Top PR Firms for Crisis & Reputation Management in 2024.

NSG CEO Raymond F. Kerins Jr.

"In the competitive landscape of strategic communications, Next Solutions Group emerges as a powerhouse with an impressive track record spanning business, government and journalism," the editors of The Observer write on NSG's inclusion on the list. "With a diverse team boasting experience supporting top-tier executives, government officials, military leaders and nonprofit organizations, the firm stands as a beacon of excellence in the industry."

NSG has a presence in New York, Austin, Washington, D.C., and London. It is one of only five firms highlighted in The Observer's list.

"To be featured in The Observer's list of top firms for crisis and reputation management is not only an honor, but also a recognition of the services we offer to our broad range of clients," said Raymond F. Kerins, Jr., CEO of NSG. "Our competitive edge is our people, who bring decades of experience in crisis management, journalism, military intelligence and cybersecurity to advance and protect reputation. This acknowledgment is a testament to the results we offer our clients, and we are proud to be named on this list."

NSG's core offerings include reputation management (C-suite strategic counsel, litigation communications, M&A, media relations, executive issues/transitions, executive communications training), business and cyber intelligence (anti-corporate activism, cybersecurity, executive digital overwatch), public affairs (legislative engagement, government investigations, third-party activation, and coalition building), and corporate sponsorships and partnerships. NSG's clients include companies in healthcare, defense, technology, consumer goods, and financial services, as well as nonprofits.

About The Next Solutions Group (NSG)

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence and cybersecurity.

NSG's senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government, and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

NSG protects and advances clients' reputations while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. NSG supports and coaches executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, NSG monitors the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation. NSG is a member of the NPG companies.

