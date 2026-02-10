Next Stage Trajectory and Biodiversity Group Ltd Enter Strategic Collaboration on the creation of the Next Stage Fund

THE WOODLANDS, Texas and LONDON, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Stage Trajectory, a Texas-based firm providing a 10X growth platform for founder-led companies at $1million in ARR, and Biodiversity Group Ltd, a London-based sustainability investment company, today announced the signing of a strategic agreement to create the Next Stage Fund. The Fund will be Texas-based and will be the first of several Funds to be created.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Biodiversity Group Ltd will provide an initial allocation of US $10 million. This will become the foundation for a growth capital funding for Next Stage Trajectory assets in Deep Tech and Emerging Technology.

Biodiversity Group Ltd will deliver independent technological verification using AI-driven monitoring, satellite data analysis, and blockchain-based traceability to validate project performance and ensure compliance with recognized sustainability disclosure frameworks.

Next Stage Trajectory will manage structuring, investment, and global placement, coordinating with financial intermediaries and regulatory stakeholders to facilitate transparent, compliant distribution to international capital markets.

"This agreement reinforces our commitment to easy access to growth capital for our Portfolio companies," said Bill Weathersby, CEO of Next Stage Trajectory. "One of the biggest issues to 10X growth is access to capital, and our new Next Stage Fund solves that problem."

"Our initial US $10 million allocation represents a meaningful step toward establishing liquidity and credibility in this emerging segment," said Horacio Carvalho, CEO of Biodiversity Group Ltd. "The structure provides sustainable, compliant, and performance-backed opportunity to participate in Next Stage Trajectory portfolio companies."

About Next Stage Trajectory

Next Stage Trajectory provides a 10X growth platform to founder-led companies at the $1 million ARR level. Headquartered in Houston, TX it has offices in the US, UK and EU.

About Biodiversity Group Ltd

Biodiversity Group Ltd is a UK-based investment firm specializing in biodiversity finance and sustainability-linked assets, focused on developing and distributing nature-positive financial instruments globally.

