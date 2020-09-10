Next Stop Candles Gives The Gift of a Holiday Vacation Even When You Can't Get Away

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With ongoing travel restrictions in place, our ability to venture to our favorite destinations will continue to be impacted for the foreseeable future. New luxury candle brand Next Stop Candles is using the power of scent to evoke the feelings and memories of iconic global destinations to transform any home into a far off luxury destination. Once lit, all that's left to do is take a deep breath and let the imagination take over.

The current Next Stop Candle collection includes scents inspired by the European destinations Mykonos, Tuscany, and Hvar. Scents inspired by US destinations Montauk, Miami Beach, and Maui are also available for pre-order. Next Stop Candles are hand-poured in the USA with vegan wax from coconuts and soy. They are free of toxic paraffin to ensure they burn cleanly and safely.

In addition to creating the highest quality candles at a reasonable price, Next Stop Candles was founded on the principle of giving back to hospitality and tourism workers who have lost their livelihoods due to the ongoing shelter-in-place orders and government restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founders of Next Stop Candles have partnered with the not-for-profit organization Pray For Humanity. A portion of the proceeds from each purchase goes to the Pray For Humanity Hospitality Support Fund, which donates to those out of work who have dedicated their lives to ensuring that others can live out their ideal travel and leisure experiences.

Next Stop Candles are available at NextStopCandles.com for $40 each. Additionally, true enthusiasts can join the "Frequent Flyers Club" for $29 per month to receive a home delivery of a new destination scented candle each month.

Contact: Jason Ginenthal

TEN3 Public Relations

[email protected]

215.840.1107

SOURCE Next Stop Candles

