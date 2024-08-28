Next Stop for Highly Curated Cannabis Industry Event MJ Unpacked: Union Station, St Louis, MO November 5-7, 2024

The exclusive event for retail and brand executives will provide a platform to build meaningful relationships and share unique insights into the fast-evolving industry.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the nation's only cannabis industry trade event with exclusive attendance for licensed operators, researchers, and investors, will make its next stop at the Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri on November 5-7, 2024. Online registration for the event is open now and an on-site registration will take place on Monday, November 4 from 5 to 7 p.m.

MJ Unpacked

Tapping into the burgeoning Missouri cannabis market and bringing together experts from around the nation, MJ Unpacked St. Louis will feature three days of unique insights from operators, investors, researchers, and other high-level industry experts. The event includes two days of exclusive conference programming with a distinct Brand & Retail Track, Cultivation & Science Track, and Investment & Finance Track; two days of a Brand Experience Hall; Ask the Experts roundtable discussions; networking breakfasts and lunches; opening and closing night receptions; and an official after-party.

"The Missouri cannabis market is one of the most robust and well run state markets," said George Jage, co-founder and CEO of Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked. "With its diverse license ownership, strong operators, and robust sales, it is no surprise it has become the fifth largest cannabis market in the U.S. We are excited for the opportunity to bring our national event platform to this bedrock of the midwest to highlight its success, support operators to expand, and fuel investment in the sector."

Strategic partners for MJ Unpacked Missouri include MoCannTrade (Missouri's leading trade association), BDSA, Cannabis BPO, Hybrid Marketing, and Proven Media. Notable speakers include Mitch Meyers, partner at Missouri-based BeLeaf Medical; John Pennington, co-founder and CEO, Missouri-based Proper Brands; Patrick Rea, managing director at Poseidon; Iain Oswald, Ph.D., director of R&D, at Abstrax Tech Inc.; and Josh Swider, co-founder and CEO, Infinite Chemical Analysis Labs, and more.

"MJ Unpacked provides an unparalleled event experience that this industry has long needed," said Andrew Mullins, executive director and president of MoCannTrade. "We are grateful for this partnership and opportunity to showcase both the Missouri cannabis industry and the industry at large on a national stage in St. Louis."

Launched in 2021, the upcoming MJ Unpacked event follows a successful show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in April 2024. To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com.

About MJ Unpacked:

Headquartered in the greater Seattle area, MJ Unpacked is an exclusive, highly curated cannabis industry event produced by Jage Media. Launched in 2021 by cannabis industry veteran George Jage, former president of MJ Biz Daily/MJ Biz Con, and Kim Jage, former VP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked provides a platform for industry leaders and innovators to meet, share ideas, and push the industry forward. The CPG-centric is exclusive to licensed THC cannabis retail and brand executives with the title manager and above, scientists working directly in research, and investors actively investing in the space.

To learn more or register to attend, visit mjunpacked.com.

