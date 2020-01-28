NEXT Travel Stream and Balboa Travel Partner to Create Industry's First Corporate Travel News Stream

CHICAGO and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Travel Stream and Balboa Travel today announced the introduction of the corporate travel industry's first streaming news and data channel. The video stream brings corporate travel managers current video news stories impacting global business travel.

The New NEXT & Balboa Corporate Travel Stream: Bringing corporate travel managers current video news, data, earnings calls, and more on the world of business travel.

The co-branded video stream is available on Balboa's website (www.balboa.com) when viewers scroll down to the Latest News section. News stories are produced by NEXT Travel Stream with editorial input from Balboa. Video content is updated weekly and includes the top strategic stories, earnings calls, stock performance and more impacting the global travel industry.

Denise Jackson, President and CEO Balboa Travel, stated, "We're very pleased to partner with NEXT and offer this service to our customers and employees. Travel professionals are busy, and, like most consumers, they turn to their phones and video for news. This service moves today's global travel news into concise and engaging video stories. The initial response from our customers and employees has been tremendous."

Scott Alvis, Founder and Executive Editor NEXT Travel Stream, said, "Balboa Travel is one of the most innovative and forward-looking travel management companies, and we're proud to partner with them. The travel industry is too interesting and dynamic to be reduced to print. Video and livestreaming are the most engaging forms of content on the planet today. Our NEXT team is focused on creating professional, affordable and frequent video content to engage the global travel industry."

NEXT Travel Stream's syndicated video news stories focus on corporate travel, leisure travel, airlines, hospitality, ground transportation, travel technology, and the future of travel. Other NEXT syndicated video segments include: This Week in Travel History, Quotes & Stories, Travel Toons, Travel Stocks: Winners & Losers, and Quarterly Earnings Calls (for publicly traded travel companies).

About Balboa Travel

Balboa Travel is a full-service company with an impeccable reputation as corporate travel specialists. Our expertise lies in providing flexible technology solutions, supporting the needs of the business traveler and reducing travel costs through well-structured managed programs. We view travel as an investment in meeting and exceeding corporate goals rather than as an expense. We believe every client deserves executive-level attention, providing personalized service that sets the stage for a productive partnership for years to come.

About NEXT Travel Stream

NEXT Travel Stream is the travel industry's first streaming news and data service. We believe that the world's most dynamic and engaging industry needs an information service that is equally dynamic and engaging. And the basis of engagement should be streaming video, news, and data. Every week we release syndicated video news stories highlighting the most significant and compelling stories in global travel. NEXT customers include corporate travel agencies, online travel agencies, intermediaries, and other companies serving the global travel industry.

