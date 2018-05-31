Next User Interface Comes Up in InnoVEX - HoloAsh, Inc. AUIs

TOKYO, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HoloAsh, Inc. will unveil a revolutionary prototype of AUIs at InnoVEX 2018 6/5-6/9.

This emotional Hologram device will help people with ADHD focus on what they want to do.

Image of finished production Our vision

Why we do?

People with ADHD often forget their schedules, phones, and keys every day. Also, people often are spiritless and feel loneliness because of their dopamine and Prefrontal Cortex.

In addition, people become distracted by massive notifications from smartphone and also its interface.

"Our brain is not elastic, but plastic," says Yoshua Kishi, CEO of HoloAsh, Inc. "It means our brain will be changing after and after. Technology is just a tool. But many companies never think about the affection for the humane brain. Internet rewrite human brain as inattentive and fidget. We cannot endure a minute to talk or see something. The notifications should ring when you need it. But there are full of unnecessary thing in this small box. Schedule is needed, but scandalous news is not for me!"

"So, Kishi continued, "I think AUIs will help not only people with ADHD but all to focus on, attentive to important thing, and also motivated."

What is AUI?

Attentive User Interface

The brain recognizes information from 83% sight, 11% hearing, 3%, and 3% others. On the other hand, homo sapiens have developed their brain by using language. So, to hear is a very attentive thing. If you see smartphones, you may not notice the Google calendar information, but if you hear the information from earphone, you may notice this interruption.

Anticipative User Interface

Absorbing overloaded information is so stressful to understand them. People tend to think "I don't want to take my brain to useless thing;" "What time should i go?" What should i wear today?" "What should I bring today's meeting?". People have to protect privacy and anticipate the behavior to be free from evil media.

Ambient User Interface

This means understanding the environment or mood artificially. This dimension is called "Sentiment-Recognition". Humans are partly rational but completely emotional. It is important for us to feel empathy when you are motivated.

The possibility of AUIs is reduction of making-decisions and release the potential of brain, we can rewrite it as genius.

We created first prototype called "Ashley". This is just first step, but revolution will start from here.

InnoVEX in Taiwan Booth Number: G0357

HoloAsh, Inc. CEO Yoshua Kishi

196033@email4pr.com +8190-5415-2188

https://holoash.com/

