NEXT Venture Pitch 2020 Lineup Announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Venture Pitch 2020, an annual conference for entrepreneurs and VC funds in the Carolinas, has released their full schedule of speakers, events, panels, and tracks. This year's conference will be completely virtual and span 3 half-days from Tuesday, September 15th to Thursday, September 17th.

The conference brings together investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, students, and more to connect ideas, people, and companies. The highlight of the event is a pitch competition that will feature the top Carolina-based companies. For the first time in NEXT history, a "winner of the pitch" will be announced with the victor receiving a featured spot in the Venture Atlanta showcase in October.

NEXT Venture Pitch is produced in partnership with Clemson University and presented by SCRA – two strategic allies in the Greenville/Upstate S.C. entrepreneur ecosystem.

Register today and hear from some of the best and brightest global entrepreneurs right from the comfort of your office or home.

About NEXT

NEXT attracts and grows high-impact, knowledge-based companies by developing an entrepreneurial ecosystem and connecting entrepreneurs to it. NEXT is a production of the Greenville Chamber and currently supports over 120 knowledge-based companies in Upstate South Carolina.

For more information, visit www.nextsc.org

SOURCE NEXT Upstate

