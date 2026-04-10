Next Wave Academy Earns Cognia Accreditation

FELLSMERE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Wave Academy announced today that it has earned Cognia® Accreditation, a nationally recognized mark of quality for schools and education providers.

"Accreditation by the Cognia Global Accreditation Commission provides Next Wave Academy with a nationally recognized validation of the work we are doing," said Co-Dean Monica Reyes Welsch. "It demonstrates to our families and community our commitment to excellence, our openness to feedback, and our dedication to continuously improving on behalf of the students we serve."

Cognia is a global nonprofit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, districts, and education service providers. It recognizes institutions that meet rigorous performance standards focused on productive learning environments, equitable resource allocation, and effective leadership. To earn accreditation, schools must undergo a comprehensive process that includes both internal reflection and external evaluation. Accredited institutions commit to ongoing improvement and can maintain their status for a six-year term.

"Cognia Accreditation is a rigorous process that focuses the entire school and its community on the primary goal of ensuring all students can flourish in engaging and equitable learning environments," said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, President and CEO of Cognia. "We commend Next Wave Academy for meeting high standards and making progress on key indicators that impact student learning."

Cognia serves more than 40,000 public and private institutions across over 90 countries, bringing a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning through accreditation, assessment, and continuous improvement services.

Next Wave Academy is currently enrolling students in grades 6–10 for the 2026–2027 school year. With limited spaces remaining, families are encouraged to apply soon to secure placement. Through Florida's Step Up for Students scholarship program, many families are able to attend Next Wave Academy at little to no cost, making high-quality, personalized education more accessible than ever.

About Cognia

Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers, and leaders. Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, and improvement services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 40,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org

About Next Wave Academy

Next Wave Academy is not just a middle and high school—it is a movement in education. Designed for the next generation of leaders, creators, and visionaries, the school blends academic mastery with self-discovery, entrepreneurship, and human development. Through small class sizes, mentorship-driven teaching, and experiential learning, students are encouraged to build confidence, think critically, and develop a strong sense of responsibility to themselves and their communities. At Next Wave Academy, students don't just learn what to think—they learn how to see, question, create, and lead.

Media contact:

Monica Reyes-Welsch

[email protected]

772.918.8956

SOURCE Next Wave Academy