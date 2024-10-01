Next Wave and Lummus Produce World's First Renewable Alkylate

First-of-a-kind, bio-based alkylate is an industry breakthrough in producing clean fuels

HOUSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology and Next Wave Energy Partners, LP (Next Wave) announced the production of the world's first renewable alkylate. This renewable alkylate, derived from ethanol and produced through a series of Lummus' technologies, is a bio-based, low carbon intensity fuel blending component.

"This achievement continues Lummus' success in innovating and developing breakthrough technologies that propel our industry forward," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer, Lummus Technology. "The success of renewable alkylate production holds strategic significance for our customers, partners and the industry at large as we shift towards more eco-friendly and efficient chemical processes."

"The production of renewable alkylate, a drop-in blending component with 30% lower carbon intensity than traditional gasoline, is a major breakthrough for our industry and an important milestone in the development of Next Wave's Project Lightning," said Michael Bloesch, Next Wave President and Chief Executive Officer. "Project Lightning can enhance the capabilities and optionality of our existing ethylene-to-alkylate facility by enabling the world-scale conversion of ethanol into renewable alkylate, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and carbon negative, polymer grade ethylene — all from the same flexible production unit."

Working together, Next Wave and Lummus began by taking green ethylene produced from ethanol using the EtE EverGreen™ technology. The green ethylene was then shipped to Lummus' Research and Development Center in Pasadena, Texas, where it was processed in multiple pilot plants and converted into the renewable alkylate. Next Wave then conducted extensive engine and emissions testing on the renewable alkylate to ensure performance and verify the expected carbon intensity. In addition, Next Wave is submitting a fuel registration to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for gasoline with up to 79% of renewable alkylate content under 40 CFR Part 79.

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

Next Wave Energy Partners, LP is an independent energy company focused on the development, operation, acquisition and expansion of downstream petrochemical, fuels, and renewable assets. Next Wave's core capabilities include customized toll processing, manufacturing and logistics solutions for natural gas liquids, petrochemicals and gasoline blending components. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.nextwaveenergy.com.

