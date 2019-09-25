Next Wave Culinary Revolution ABSteak to Open in Beverly Hills 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Beverly Center, Southern California's quintessential fashion and dining destination, will soon be the home of ABSteak by Michelin Star Chef, Back Seung Ook, known as Akira Back. Where the best in food and flavor await, Chef Back's ABSteak is anticipated to be a culinary treat for all which will take the Los Angeles dining scene to the next level.

ABSteak blends the best of Korean barbecue with classic American steakhouse in every exhilarating cut and bite. From a dry aging room to smokeless grills at every table, cooking and eating take center stage. ABSteak first opened in Jakarta in April of 2017 to amazing reviews and excitement. Now with its highly anticipated and eagerly awaited expansion in the United States starting in the Beverly Center, and additional locations opening in 2020 in San Francisco, Dallas, and Boston, ABSteak is set to raise the bar in the USA.

Influenced by his longtime career as a professional snowboarder, Chef Back adds a sense of adventure and whim to his culinary creations. Encompassing the same euphoria from the board to the kitchen, every dish is engrossing and embracing. His menus are a melting pot of culture, which present each guest with his stories and expressions that can be enjoyed and appreciated on a personal level. His passion is to provide a food and beverage experience that is unique and leaves people emotionally connected with aspects of his food, personality and life.

With 15 restaurants currently open worldwide in cities such as Las Vegas, Dubai, Singapore, Toronto, Seoul and another 10 restaurants set to open in the next 2 years in cities such as Paris, San Diego, San Francisco, Dallas and Boston, Chef Akira Back has a global reach that is unmatched. Through his national and international locations, he has been able to bring diverse culinary influences acquired during his upbringing and through his global travels around the world through his illustrious 20-year culinary career. His restaurants create a culture of wonders that can only be experienced through taste and sight.

Opening November of 2019, ABSteak at the Beverly Center is where a new world of dining and entertainment awaits!

