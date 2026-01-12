NEXT with Michael Sonnenfeldt Returns for Season 2, Featuring Visionary Entrepreneurs Shaping What Comes Next

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing Season 2 of NEXT with Michael Sonnenfeldt. The biweekly podcast hosted by TIGER 21 Founder and Chairman Michael Sonnenfeldt, explores what comes after extraordinary success through candid conversations with some of the world's most accomplished entrepreneurs and wealth creators.

Michael Sonnenfeldt is an entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, best known as the founder of TIGER 21, the premier peer network for high-net-worth wealth creators and preservers. He founded TIGER 21 more than 25 years ago with a small group of entrepreneurs who had sold their businesses and were navigating a new and often uncharted phase of life—asking a single defining question: What's next?

Each episode explores how some of the greatest entrepreneurs in the world think about preserving wealth after liquidity events, navigating complex investment decisions, building meaningful legacies, leading healthy families, and addressing global challenges. Sonnenfeldt explores what he's long called, the "prism moment" or the transition that occurs when an entrepreneur's life, once narrowly focused on building a business, opens into a broader spectrum of opportunity and responsibility following major success.

Season 2 features six compelling conversations with leaders across industries, including the creator economy, private equity, national security, software, auto and more. Guests include marketing entrepreneur Mae Karwowski, former ECP Planet Fitness CEO Omar Simmons, and defense tech investor Peggy Styer, among others. Reflecting the show's focus on legacy and impact, Season 2 invites listeners to join a dedicated philanthropic giving moment where every donation made in Q1 2026 will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $100 per gift ($10,000 per organization).

"What has always fascinated me most is not just how people succeed, but how they think, how they make decisions, and how success ultimately changes the way they see the world," said Sonnenfeldt. "On NEXT, we slow those moments down. We talk honestly about risk, judgment, resilience, and timing—and about the emotional and psychological shifts that come with building something meaningful."

Over the past 25 years, Sonnenfeldt's work through TIGER 21—and his own entrepreneurial journey—has given him a front-row seat to conversations rarely heard publicly. Today, TIGER 21 is a global peer network of more than 1,800 ultra-high-net-worth members who collectively manage over $200 billion in investable assets, with active Groups across 52 cities in 9 countries, who gather to share wisdom and navigate life beyond financial success. NEXT with Michael Sonnenfeldt brings those thoughtful, high-trust conversations to a broader audience.

New episodes will be released on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and the MUUS website at www.muus.com/podcast. Season 2, Episode 1 with Mae Karwowski can be found HERE.

About MUUS & Company

MUUS & Company was founded in 1998 as the private holding company for the investment assets of Michael Sonnenfeldt, who has built multiple successful business over his 43-year career in real estate, private equity, and venture capital. Michael is a serial entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist, best known as the founder of TIGER 21, the premier peer network for high-net-worth wealth creators and preservers. To learn more about MUUS & Company go to www.muus.com.

About TIGER 21

TIGER 21 is the premier peer-to-peer learning network for ultra-high-net-worth wealth creators and preservers. With over 1,800 Members globally, TIGER 21 operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, facilitating over 140 Member meetings around the globe each month. Its mission is to help successful wealth creators navigate the challenges and opportunities of wealth through confidential, high-trust learning Groups that draw on global expertise in investing, governance, and next-generation planning. Each Group functions as a personal board of directors for its Members. Membership is by invitation only. To learn more about TIGER 21, please visit www.tiger21.com.

