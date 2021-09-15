NEXT10, INC. 50% Estimated Gross Revenue Increase Over 2020

UHC is also excited to announce that Boyle CPA, LLC, a third-party independent auditor, should have the audited financial statements for the years ended 2019 and 2020 completed by the end of September 2021. Robert A. Boyle, Owner, is an expert in AICPA, SEC and PCAOB rules and regulations. UHC believes audited financials will attract potential investors and reduce the interest rate UHC pays for new equipment. UHC retains TKM Accounting Services, Certified Public Accountants, to handle the quarterly and annual financial filings for OTC Markets Inc. Wilson Harris & Company, Certified Public Accountants, handle the filings of the annual income tax returns for UHC.

On August 1, 2021, UHC expanded their facilities. An adjacent property located at 4665 S Enterprise St., Boise, ID has been leased & newly remodeled. This property includes a 1,500 SF office, a 2,000 SF paint/body shop, and a 10,000 SF garage. The two facilities sit on approximately 10 acres. The 10,000 SF garage will handle the maintenance and repairs of UHC's fleet of 100+ newer model semi-tractors and the 17,000 SF garage in the facility at 4663 S Enterprise St. will handle the maintenance and repairs of UHC's fleet of 100+ 53' refrigerated trailers. A large driver's lounge has been built out at the 4665 S Enterprise St. property, as well.

Another piece of exciting news: Approximately 40 acres of land located on the Rainy River in International Falls, MN was purchased by UHC during August 2021. This beautiful property is zoned for both commercial and/or residential real estate. The Homeland Security Border Patrol Facility located next door to the property is increasing their work force. UHC is working with a group of investors who are interested in developing the property. Residential housing and town homes are desperately needed in this area.

UHC anticipates continued growth and is moving in a very positive direction for 2021.

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact - [email protected], 612-386-0606

SOURCE Next10, Inc.