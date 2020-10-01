NEXT10, INC. Record-Breaking September 2020

Four new drivers also joined The Ultimate Team during September. UHC's goal is to have more than 100+ drivers on board by the end of 2021.

UHC's subsidiary, Ultimate Logistics, LLC, had a record-breaking September, exceeding Two Million Dollars in gross revenue. This is the highest gross revenue month for Ultimate Logistics, LLC since their inception in 2013.

UHC is a unique, one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop. UHC handles everything you can possibly imagine for their owner-operators. Gregory Cardenalli, the President of UHC states: "To the best of our knowledge, we are the only company in the U.S. who does what we do. The company truly cares about their drivers and everyone who is a part of The Ultimate Team. We treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve."

The grass is as green as it gets in the trucking industry at UHC.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

https://www.ultimateholdingscorp.com

+1-612-386-0606

Safe Harbor Statement: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Ultimate Holdings Corporation

