Next50 Foundation Report: Urgent Solutions Needed as Housing and Care Costs Surge for Aging Adults

DENVER, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next50's Aging at Altitude report sheds light on the significant challenges faced by older adults across Colorado, emphasizing the financial burdens of aging in the state. With the costs of living (housing, caregiving, transportation and digital access) rising faster than incomes, many older Coloradans—particularly those in rural areas and communities of color—are struggling to afford basic necessities. The report calls for urgent action to address these disparities and ensure equitable opportunities for aging with dignity statewide.

Colorado is aging faster than most states in the nation, with more residents over 60 than under 18. However, the report reveals significant financial obstacles and burdens that this growing population faces. These expenses disproportionately impact older adults in rural areas and communities of color, leaving many struggling to meet basic needs.

"It's too expensive to age in Colorado and that needs to change," Next50 President and CEO Peter Kaldes says. "At Next50, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to age with dignity, security and access to the resources they need. This report is a call to action for policymakers and communities to prioritize equitable solutions and address these growing disparities."

Key Findings from the Report

Rising Costs: Older adults in Colorado face increasing financial strain as costs for housing, caregiving, transportation and digital access grow faster than incomes; nearly 14% of older adults live below the poverty line. Rural and Racial Inequities: Rural communities and communities of color are disproportionately affected, with limited access to affordable aging resources and services. Population Shift: Colorado's demographic transition now includes more adults over 60 than children under 18, signifying a critical need to prepare for an aging society. Housing Instability: Housing costs 20% more in Colorado than the national average, and many older Coloradans struggle to secure and keep affordable and appropriate housing to meet their needs. Urgent Policy Needs: The report emphasizes coordinated efforts from government, nonprofits and communities to address disparities in aging support and promote economic equity.

Why It Matters

As the challenges faced by Colorado's aging population continue to grow, the Aging at Altitude report urges policymakers and community organizations to take proactive steps to support older adults and create equitable opportunities for aging with dignity statewide.

Next50 is committed to advancing solutions to these challenges and has provided seed funding to launch Leverage, a dedicated advocacy organization focused exclusively on addressing systemic issues related to affordable aging. By bringing together policymakers, community leaders and stakeholders, Leverage aims to drive meaningful change and make aging in Colorado more affordable. This coordinated effort is essential to creating a future where all older adults are empowered to age securely and with dignity.

For more information and to access the full report, visit https://next50foundation.org/.

About Next50

Next50 is a Colorado-based national foundation that works toward a society that values aging and makes growing older an empowering, fulfilling experience. Today, our systems in the U.S. don't prioritize our economic well-being as we age, which causes widespread economic hardship for older adults and their families. That's why we focus on funding innovative and equitable programs that create economic opportunity for older adults, especially in low-income communities and communities of color. We fund programming in three key areas: ending age-related bias and discrimination; advancing digital equity so technology is available to all; and making it possible for people to age where they want to live. For more information visit next50foundation.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

