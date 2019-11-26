Nextbase Black Friday and Holiday Deal Kicks Off Early in North America: Beginning November 24th through End of December 2019, Save Big on Award-Winning Dash Cams Exclusively with Best Buy

BOSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dash Cam brand leader Nextbase announced its extended Black Friday and Holiday 2019 Deals for North American drivers, offering big savings for top Dash Cam models for customers in the United States and Canada, beginning November 24th, 2019 through the month of December 2019.

The Black Friday and Holiday 2019 deals will be available exclusively to each North American territory's Best Buy stores, and online at BestBuy.com/Nextbase.

Nextbase Black Friday + Holiday Deals Exclusive to Customers in the United States:

All deals below are available exclusively at US Best Buy stores or online at BestBuy.com/Nextbase; all deals include a free Go Pack with purchase including a compatible U3 32GB SD Card + Dash Cam carrying case

Black Friday US Deals: Nextbase is offering the 322GW Dash Cam for $99 ( $70 savings), beginning November 24th through November 30th, 2019

Nextbase is offering the for ( savings), beginning Holiday Deal Week of 12/1/19 - 12/7/19 : Save $60 on the Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam

Save on the Nextbase Dash Cam Holiday Deal Week of 12/15/19 - 12/21/19 : Save $50 on the Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam

Save on the Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam Holiday Deal Week of 12/22/19 - 12/28/19 *LAST MINUTE GIFTS: Save 25% off ALL Nextbase Dash Cams, Modules and Accessories

Save 25% off ALL Nextbase Dash Cams, Modules and Accessories Holiday Deal Week of 12/29/19 - 1/4/20 : Save $50 on the Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam + free Go Pack which includes a compatible U3 32GB SD card and Dash Cam carrying case

Nextbase Black Friday + Holiday Deals Exclusive to Customers in Canada:

All deals below are available exclusively at Canada Best Buy stores or online at BestBuy.com/Nextbase; all deals include a free Go Pack with purchase

Black Friday Canada Deals: Nextbase is offering the 522GW Dash Cam, on sale for $199 ( $70 savings), from 11/29/19 - 12/5/19 ; 222 Dash Cam on sale for $89 ( $40 savings), from 11/22/19 - 12/5/19

Nextbase is offering the 522GW Dash Cam, on sale for ( savings), from ; 222 Dash Cam on sale for ( savings), from Holiday Deal Week of 12/6/19 - 12/12/19 : Save $70 on the Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam (on sale for $179 ), save $50 on the 322GW Dash Cam (on sale for $149 ), and save $30 on the 122 (on sale for $69 )

Save on the Nextbase 422GW Dash Cam (on sale for ), save on the 322GW Dash Cam (on sale for ), and save on the 122 (on sale for ) Holiday Deal Week of 12/13/19 - 12/19/19 : Save $40 on the 222 Dash Cam (on sale for $89 ), save $50 on the 322GW (on sale for $149 ), and save $40 on the 522GW (on sale for $229 )

Save on the 222 Dash Cam (on sale for ), save on the 322GW (on sale for ), and save on the 522GW (on sale for ) Holiday Deal Week of 12/20/19 - 12/26/19 : Save $60 on the 422GW Dash Cam (on sale for $189 ), save $40 on the 222 (on sale for $89 ) and save $30 on the 122 (on sale for $69 )

Save on the 422GW Dash Cam (on sale for ), save on the 222 (on sale for ) and save on the 122 (on sale for ) Holiday Deal Week of 12/27/19 - 1/2/20 : Save $50 on the 322GW Dash Cam (on sale for $149 )

Since launching its leading Dash Cam range in North America this summer, Nextbase has received critical acclaim from top publications for its supreme video quality, ease of use and world-first features, including " Best Dash Cam of 2019 ," by Wirecutter, " Best Front/Rear Dash Cam " by PC World, " Best Value from a Big Brand " and "Best for Voice Commands" by Mashable, and more.

Nextbase's 322GW is the world's first Dash Cam with Emergency SOS, a potentially life-saving feature that alerts emergency services of the driver's location within seconds in the event they are unresponsive to ensure immediate aid. The 422GW and 522GW models bring additional features including upgraded 1440p HD resolution at 30fps, and Alexa Built-in, allowing drivers the ultimate hands-free experience. Additional features may include (vary per model):

Intelligent Parking Mode

AutoSync: Bluetooth 4.2 + Wi-Fi

10x GPS: The most accurate GPS system providing key telemetry data

1080p HD resolution @ 60fps or 1440p @ 30 fps

2.5" - 3" HD IPS Touch Screen

6 layer f1.6 lens

Compatibility w/ Nextbase's Rear View/Cabin View and Rear Window Camera Modules

Polarizing Filter (522GW)

Nextbase's holiday deals are exclusively available with Best Buy North America, in-stores and online at BestBuy.com/Nextbase only. Offers available for a limited time only, from 11/24/19 through December 2019; not redeemable at any other retailer unless stated otherwise. Offers can't be used outside participating North American territories.

Become a member of the newly launched Nextbase Dash Cam Driver's Club for breaking news, exclusive discounts, safe driving tips and more. Click here to join.

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Nextbase pioneered the Dash Cam sector in 2012 and is now the world's leading brand. Nextbase Dash Cams have received critical acclaim, including Best Dash Cam of 2019 nods from Wirecutter, Forbes, Mashable, PC World and more.

Nextbase is Europe's biggest Dash Cam manufacturer holding a market share of 60%+ and in Europe's single biggest market, the UK, a huge 79.8%, 20 times bigger than the next biggest brand, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK. Nextbase also led the industry in forging partnerships with large insurers in the UK and Europe to offer policy holders significant discounts annually. Having bridged the gap between the two industries, forty of the UK's top insurers now accept Dash Cam footage.

The all-new range of Nextbase Dash Cams continues to focus on video quality and ease of use, with a range of revolutionary and potentially life saving features like Emergency SOS, Alexa Built-in, and AutoSync to further cement Nextbase status as the best-selling Dash Cam brand.

For more Nextbase product information visit: www.nextbase.com

Follow Nextbase:

Contact:

Jonathan J. Nelson

Tank Agency (PR for Nextbase)

P. 617.995.4027

E. jnelson@tankdesign.com

SOURCE Nextbase

Related Links

http://www.nextbase.com

