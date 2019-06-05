Nextbase Launches Series 2 Range, Introducing A Revolutionary New Generation Of Dash Cam Technology To The US

Nextbase, the world's leading Dash Cam manufacturer, has unveiled a new range of products with technology that will redefine the sector. Available at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com for purchase as of June 9 th , 2019.

, 2019. Nextbase's 'Series 2' range is comprised of five new products – each with industry leading video quality – and an entirely new modular rear-view camera system.

A potentially lifesaving 'Emergency SOS' feature will alert the emergency services in the event of a serious incident.

Range introduces Bluetooth technology to the Dash Cam sector for the first time, streamlining connectivity to your smartphone with the new MyNextbase Connect App.

'Series 2' includes Alexa built-in, so you can control your Dash Cam, ask Alexa to play music, get directions and more while keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Pioneering Dash Cam manufacturer Nextbase has brought further innovation to the sector with a complete overhaul of its product offering. In the biggest Dash Cam launch ever seen, Nextbase has introduced five new models to motorists to the US motorist.

Nextbase, having sold over 1m units to date, has used its knowledge and experience to revolutionize the sector. Their former range, Series 1 which was available in Europe received widespread critical acclaim and won numerous awards, cementing the manufacturer's position at the top of the sector and giving them over 60% share of the fast-growing sector.

The 'Series 2' Dash Cams focus on video quality. Unparalleled access to the development teams at Ambarella, the leading semi-conductor manufacturer, has allowed Nextbase to create image quality that is better than ever before, irrespective of the time of day or weather conditions.

'Series 2' is comprised of five Dash Cams and three modular, plug-in cameras that can record the rear or vehicle cabin. Ease of use remains a mainstay across the new 122, 222, 322GW, 422GW and 522GW, but each boasts an array of innovative new features. Nextbase has also introduced MyNextbase, a new software package that includes an App (MyNextbase Connect), desktop video player (MyNextbase Player) editing suite and free cloud storage at mynextbase.com to securely store user videos.

Every product is 35% smaller than its predecessor, making the cameras as unobtrusive as possible, whilst still remaining easy to use for the consumer. Every model features Nextbase's new Click&Go PRO™ powered mounting system with neodymium magnets, which makes the actual Dash Cam itself cable free, ensuring hassle free use. A sophisticated Intelligent Parking Mode is also now included in every model, helping owners to keep their cars safe even when stationary.

A significant first for the sector, Nextbase has introduced Bluetooth into its cameras, from the mid-range 322GW upwards. The AutoSync feature uses Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi technology to automatically send video files to the owner's smartphone. Access to the full high-quality file via Wi-Fi allows the owner to zoom in on number plate detail, while files can be edited and shared using the MyNextbase Connect App. A feat of engineering by Nextbase's engineering team, this is the first time that this connectivity has been made available to Dash Cam users, making data transfer to mobile phone seamless. The 322GW and above also feature an IPS touch screen, for clearer image viewing, better user experience and ease of use.

At the top end of the range, Nextbase has broken new ground delivering its first Dash Cam with Alexa built-in. Based on the Alexa Mobile Accessory Kit, the 422GW and 522GW allow motorists to talk directly to their Dash Cam. The new Nextbase skills will soon provide additional features and capabilities on the device. For example, drivers will be able to use voice to control elements of the Dash Cam, with commands such as "protect a recording" if they witness something of interest on the road. Alexa can get directions, play music, place hands-free calls, control smart home devices, and more – all you have to do is ask.

What's more, these high-end models come with potentially lifesaving technology that can alert the emergency services to a vehicle's exact location if a serious collision is detected and the driver is unresponsive. Once an incident is detected, the system will follow a series of failsafe protocols, to ensure there are no false callouts, before ringing the owner's phone. If the driver remains unresponsive, the emergency services will be alerted and the vehicle's GPS position uploaded. Nextbase's Emergency SOS system can even be pre-loaded with medical history, such as blood type, and next of kin. This service is included for the first year, and then offered on a $4.99 monthly subscription, allowing drivers full flexibility to suit their needs.

Richard Browning, Director of Nextbase, commented, "With over 1 million dash cams sold to date and over 65% market share in Europe, we have used this unrivalled knowledge of the sector to create a new generation of products. Our launch to the US has been planned for nearly 2 years and comes at a critical time as the US Dash Cam market starts to grow at a rapid pace. As a brand that is never satisfied, we are constantly looking to innovate and have been working hard to offer the customer a better, slicker and more inclusive product. Series 2 is the result, with unbeatable image quality and a range of features that positions Dash Cams as a must-have in-car safety product.

"The principle motivation for owning a Dash Cam is the peace of mind that comes with knowing your trip is being recorded, and the ability to prove liability in the event of an incident. Nextbase remains true to this concept with Series 2 but our team of engineers has also worked tirelessly to squeeze a myriad of useful technology into the products, to deliver an easier driving experience and ensure that the new models remain relevant for the foreseeable future. Despite all this further innovation and functionality, the volume of products we manufacture allows us to achieve affordable product, with a price point for all customers.

Nextbase's Series 2 Dash Cam range will be available at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com starting June 9th, 2019, and will be priced as follows:

122 - $79.99

222 - $109.99

322GW - $169.99

422GW - $229.99

522GW – $259.99 (exclusively sold at Best Buy)

(exclusively sold at Best Buy) Rear Window Module Camera – $99.99 ( $49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

( with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy) Rear View Module Camera – $99.99 ( $49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

( with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy) Cabin View Module Camera - $99.99 ( $49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

For full product information or to purchase a Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cam please visit https://www.nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow Nextbase on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for news, product updates and more. Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams are available for purchase as of June 9th, 2019, at Best Buy stores nationwide and online at BestBuy.com, as well as on Amazon.com, and other retailers across the US.

ABOUT NEXTBASE

Nextbase pioneered the Dash Cam sector in 2012 and are now the world's leading Dash Cam brand. Nextbase Dash Cams have received critical acclaim, winning rave reviews and numerous awards, including being rated the number one Dash Cam brand by consumer affairs champion Which? 2018 for their multi-award-winning series.

Nextbase is Europe's biggest Dash Cam manufacture holding a market share of 60%+ and in Europe's single biggest market, the UK, a huge 79.8%, 20 times bigger than the next biggest brand, according to data acquired by independent retail analysts GfK.

The all-new range of Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams continues to focus on video quality and ease of use, with a range of revolutionary features added to further cement Nextbase status as the best-selling Dash Cam brand.

Orbis Research predicts the global Dash Cam market value is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2023, a growth registering a CAGR of about 11.85% during a five-year period with an emphasis on the US as a major propeller due to government mandated regulations and motorist's demand for safety solutions.

For more Nextbase product information visit: www.nextbase.com

