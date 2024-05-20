NEXTBASE RELEASES MAJOR UPGRADES TO THE AI-POWERED PROTECTION PLATFORM, iQ SMART DASH CAM, ENHANCING SMARTSENSE PARKING, ADDING GUARDIAN MODE AND MORE

After selling out upon launch, Nextbase iQ smart dash cam keeps getting better with highly anticipated features and enhancements via OTA updates to firmware and app

Update includes Guardian Mode, improved Rear Cam functionality, and enhanced SmartSense Parking

Offering real-time access from anywhere, Nextbase iQ protects any vehicle, making it safer, smarter, and more secure

Named Billboard's "Best New Vehicle Security System" at 2024 CES, as well as listings among TIME Best Inventions, the Best of CES, and Fast Company's Innovation by Design, Nextbase iQ is the world's first and only aftermarket connected-car platform

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextbase , a global leader in dash cam technology, today announced its first major over-the-air (OTA) update for the AI-powered, 4G IoT-connected iQ smart dash cam, select models of which sold out around the world upon launch late last year.

The first of many planned updates, the latest versions of Nextbase iQ firmware and app add the much-anticipated Guardian Mode, which protects the vehicle when it is in use while the owner is away (e.g., Parents monitoring new drivers in their family, leaving it with a valet or service mechanic, or loaning it to another driver). In addition, the app and firmware updates include enhancements to iQ Rear Cam functionality, SmartSense Parking, day and night Cabin View image quality and other functions.

"Around the world, demand for the Nextbase iQ exceeded our forecasts and outstripped initial supply. It's fantastic to see our drive to innovate the with the iQ is being rewarded by continuing to win awards, including a 'Best of CES' award, this time from Billboard , who named it the 'Best New Vehicle Security System'," said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. "But as good as iQ is, it was always designed to keep getting better through regular updates that continue to add further functionality to this already market leading product. This first firmware enhancement provides even greater protection, whether you're in your car or away from it."

Guardian Mode expands Nextbase iQ's vehicle protection to cover situations when the vehicle is in use but the owner is away. The owner can set parameters for remote, real-time alerts when leaving their vehicle with another person, such as a valet, service mechanic or a teenage son or daughter. Triggers can include excessive speed or traveling outside of a certain geographical area (geofencing).

Enhancements to SmartSense Parking enable users to toggle on or off remote alerts initiated by Nextbase's radar-based Spatial-awareness technology. These notifications, which alert the user to threats breaching a certain radius around the vehicle, are especially helpful as they allow the user to monitor, engage and even take proactive measures to deal with an incident before it happens.

Other enhancements in this first release include the addition of "Picovoice," built-in voice recognition software, which enables users to engage hands-free with iQ simply by saying: "Hey, iQ …" Picovoice also enables multiple user languages.

Additionally, to kick off Summer Drive Season, Nextbase is offering the following promotions on iQ:

5/20-6/2 $100 off iQ 1K , $50 off Rear cam

off iQ , off Rear cam 6/3-6/16 $100 off iQ 2K , $50 off Rear cam

off iQ , off Rear cam 6/17-6/30 $150 off iQ 1K , $150 off 2K , & $50 off Rear cam

Nextbase iQ and Rear Cam is available nationwide through Best Buy, Amazon.com and various retailers,. Nextbase.com, is one of a select few partners included in Best Buy's Partner+ program. Items may be ordered through Nextbase.com and picked up in-store the same day.

For more information on the Nextbase iQ, visit https://nextbase.com/iQ

ABOUT NEXTBASE DASH CAMS:

Nextbase is a world-class innovator of automotive-based imagery technology with hundreds of patents and design protections to its name. Having created the consumer dash cam category and dominated markets in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America . With its multi-award-winning product range, UK-based Nextbase is now expanding into Asia. With the recent launch of the AI-powered, IOT-connected Nextbase iQ – the world's first truly smart, fully connected dash cam and the world's only aftermarket connected car platform – Nextbase is transcending the category it created. Nextbase has successfully integrated both market-leading software and data services into its millions of dash cams on the road, positioning itself as a leading imagery provider to the mapping, autonomous-vehicle and digital-infrastructure industries. Nextbase customers include: Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Halfords, Autobacs, Toyota, VW Group, Uber, Grubhub/Hungry House. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

