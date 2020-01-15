Nextbase Unveils World's Smartest 4K Dash Cam With New Life Saving Technology

Nextbase has built on the success of its potentially lifesaving feature, Emergency SOS (available in models 322GW and up), with the integration of what3words into the 622GW model. This geocode system that pinpoints accurate location based on a worldwide resolution of three meters can provide emergency services with a precise location even when offline and is a world first for Dash Cams . Users are able to relay their location to Emergency Services even if they have no data reception or are lost in an unknown area, a critical failsafe option.

As the first Dash Cam brand to bring 4K HD to the market with its earlier 612GW model, Nextbase was eager to develop an all new 4K recording Dash Cam for the Series 2 range. With crystal-clear 4K HD filming, the 622GW records 4K quality at 30fps, it can also playback in Super Slow motion up to 120fps to capture the finer details like license plate numbers that matter most to drivers at high speed.

With Digital Image Stabilization, vibrations from the vehicle and bumpy roads are dramatically reduced. This is a Dash Cam first providing drivers a super smooth image to ensure all critical details are visible. Additionally, for drivers who experience hazardous weather conditions like fog, Extreme Weather Mode uses its inbuilt algorithms to provide the clearest image possible to drivers involved in an incident during misty conditions.

An even more impressive functionality to the 622GW when attached to a Nextbase Rear Camera Module is its capability to continue recording in full HD quality of 1080p at 30fps while still recording the road ahead at 4K, thanks to the latest Ambarella H22 Quad core chipset, tuned specifically by Nextbase, covering the driver's car from multiple angles at the highest level of filming quality possible.

The 622GW also introduces ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, offering Dual 2.4GHz + 5GHz Wi-Fi for the fastest transfer speeds possible. This allows drivers to download footage from the 622GW onto their phones more than six times quicker than before to prove non-fault after an accident, and deliver the best possible image quality at all times.

Another first in image quality advancements from Nextbase is the Enhanced Night Vision, offering improvements in both the sensor of the 622GW as well as software developments to ensure it records all critical details, even on the darkest of roads. With larger pixels to receive more light, plus the camera's ability to automatically detect light levels and enhance an image as it is being recorded, Nextbase has responded to the growing dangers of night-time driving to ensure motorists are protected at any time of day.

As with all Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams the 622GW includes Intelligent parking mode, protecting your car in the parking lot. Using its finely tuned G-Force detection system developed in the UK, the 622GW will automatically start recording if someone bumps your vehicle to make sure their details are captured, without the need for power from your car.

The Nextbase 622GW is expected to retail at around $399.

Contact:

James Gwinnett

Brazil (PR for Nextbase)

P. +44 7590 267697

E. jamesg@agencybrazil.com

SOURCE Nextbase