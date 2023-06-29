NextDayContacts Announces Premiere of New Website

CHICAGO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NextDayContacts, a Chicago-based e-commerce retailer, launched a new website to streamline contact lens ordering, reordering, prescription verification, and prescription renewal in partnership with Visibly, the developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test. In addition to convenient ordering and an online visual acuity screening for contact lens wearers in the United States and Canada, NextDayContacts also provides top name brand contacts and is the only contact lens retailer to offer customers free overnight shipping on every single order placed.

The newly debuted website makes ordering contact lenses on the go even easier by allowing customers to upload an image of their prescription or provide their doctor's information for NextDayContacts to call and verify the lens and prescription. NextDayContacts is the place to go if you need your contacts fast! Orders placed Monday through Thursday before 2pm CT are delivered with free next day shipping.

The new website and streamlined contact lens ordering process enables customers to reorder lenses with a few simple clicks. Contact lens reorder reminder emails were also launched last week, intuitively reminding customers to place an order based on their lens and modality when they are running low.

Sam Shanley, VP of NextDayContacts said, "We're thrilled about this new website launch and the improved user experience customers will have when ordering either on both mobile and desktop! We are excited to continue adding features to make NextDayContacts the fastest and most convenient place on earth to order contacts."

ABOUT NEXTDAYCONTACTS
NextDayContacts is a Chicago-based e-commerce website providing convenient ordering and online prescription renewals in partnership with Visibly, developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test for contact lens wearers in the United States and Canada. They provide top name brand contacts and are the only contact lens retailer to offer customers free overnight shipping on every single order placed.

