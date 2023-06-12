NEXTDC Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Unmatched Energy Efficiency, Superior Customer Experience, and Solid Industry Leadership in the Data Center Services Space

NEXTDC stands out for its world-class operational efficiency, environmentally friendly philosophy, and network-rich partner ecosystem in Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Australia.

SAN ANTONIO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the data center services industry and, based on its findings, recognizes NEXTDC with the 2023 Australian Company of the Year Award. NEXTDC empowers customers to seamlessly connect with service providers, cloud platforms, and vendors to build integrated hybrid cloud deployments and quickly expand their information technology (IT) infrastructure.

2023 Australian Data Center Services Company of the Year Award
NEXTDC leverages leading-edge technological innovations to ensure the highest levels of operational reliability, sustainability, and endurance. NEXTDC's data center offering is driven by exceptional research and development, strategic investments, highly differentiated asset management solutions, sophisticated machine learning, and artificial intelligence capabilities that fuel the company's innovation and market-leading portfolio.

One of the company's key differentiators is its commitment to sustainability. NEXTDC is strongly aligned with the growing environmental concerns of the Australian data center services ecosystem and its ever-evolving consumer demands. For this reason, NEXTDC maintains a zero-waste program to achieve 100% carbon-neutral operations. The company expects to achieve 100% renewable energy operations by 2030.

"NEXTDC is committed to sustainability and renewable economics, which align well with the growing environmental concerns and changing consumer mindsets across the Australian data center services ecosystem. The company holds sustainability as one of its core values across all operations, from zero-waste programs to 100% carbon-neutral operations," said Sama Suwal, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

NEXTDC continually enhances its leadership in the Australian domestic market by capitalizing on the industry's growing data center infrastructure demands through its outstanding service and customer-centric approach. NEXTDC has a broad ecosystem to fulfill its customers' demands and help them grow their businesses as smoothly as possible. For example, the company offers convenient consulting services such as customized IT support, intelligent network solutions, integration of multiple technology components, and data center infrastructure protection.

Additionally, NEXTDC searches for new ideas that address unmet customer needs in the rapidly evolving digital landscape by focusing on delivering continuous improvements to its existing solutions and building new offerings to optimize the current data center operating environments.

"NEXTDC demonstrates a continued focus on strategic investments in the Australian market and alignment with shifting industry dynamics. The service provider's initiatives to strengthen customer value and create strategic differentiation enables it to drive sustained growth," noted Nishchal Khorama, vice president and global program leader for ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

