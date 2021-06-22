Nextdoor, Albertsons Companies, and Moderna launch COVID-19 Vaccine Map

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced the launch of their COVID-19 Vaccine Map sponsored by Albertsons Companies and Moderna. The map will locate nearby vaccine appointment locations, including local Albertsons Companies pharmacy store banners such as Safeway, Vons, Albertsons, and Jewel-Osco, and allow neighbors to schedule an appointment or learn more about the vaccines with educational information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Throughout the pandemic, Nextdoor has played a critical role in helping neighbors connect to each other and to trusted, locally relevant information related to COVID-19. With the rollout of vaccines, neighbors have continued turning to Nextdoor to help guide one another through the process. According to June data from the CDC , 47% of the total U.S. population had not yet received a vaccine dose and the overall pace of vaccinations has slowed substantially. However, 37% of Nextdoor neighbors say they will be encouraged to get vaccinated by seeing more research into COVID-19 vaccines. With the Nextdoor Vaccine Map, neighbors will now be able to discover when, where, and why they should get vaccinated.

On the Nextdoor Vaccine Map, neighbors can input their zip code to find their nearest vaccine location and schedule an appointment simply with the click of a button. The map will also include trusted information from the CDC to help drive better understanding of and confidence in COVID-19 vaccines.

"We are honored to partner with Albertsons and Moderna to help spread awareness, education, and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines to neighbors across the country," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "Brands recognize the importance of reaching people at the neighborhood-level with Nextdoor's unique targeting to encourage and support vaccinations. The Vaccine Map will help ease the burdens of the scheduling process while providing trustworthy, locally relevant information so neighborhoods can come together once again."

"Enabling COVID-19 vaccine accessibility across all communities and neighborhoods is our top priority during this public health crisis. The Vaccine Map from Nextdoor enables equitable access and education across thousands of neighborhoods," said Omer Gajial, Albertsons Companies SVP Pharmacy and Health.

"Moderna is committed to working with a coalition of partners to increase awareness and education of the importance of COVID-19 vaccination especially at the community level," said Michael Mullette, VP, Managing Director North America Commercial Operations of Moderna. "We are proud to partner with Nextdoor to assist people in identifying vaccine locations and to help ensure that accurate and relevant information on vaccination is available through the Vaccine Map."

The COVID-19 Vaccine Map is available nationwide at nextdoorvaccinemap.com and in the "more" section of the Nextdoor app.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods across 11 countries. In the U.S., nearly 1 in 3 households uses the app. Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 27, 2021, the Company operated 2,277 retail stores with 1,727 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 14 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

Related Links

www.nextdoor.com

