Nextdoor and Hallmark Channel Partner to Celebrate the Holidays with the Cheer Map

With so many people staying local this year, it is more important now than ever to bring a little extra cheer to the neighborhood. In fact, the pandemic has prompted many neighbors to decorate earlier than usual. A Nextdoor poll of over 120,000 neighbors across the country showed that 70% put up holiday decorations in November, and 22% were decked out before Thanksgiving. Nextdoor and Hallmark Channel are thrilled to join forces to spark joy and light up neighborhoods everywhere. No matter which holiday they celebrate, neighbors can get in the spirit by marking their home on the Cheer Map, then exploring the map to see which houses will have holiday displays for a safe, contact-free sightseeing festivity.

The Cheer Map is available nationwide in the United States, Australia and Canada throughout December. Neighbors can tap into the Nextdoor App or visit nextdoor.com/cheer to get in the holiday spirit and celebrate safely.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 270,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They're also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it's easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

Related Links

www.nextdoor.com

