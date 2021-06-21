Nextdoor Announces Jose Gaztelu as Head of International

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor, the neighborhood app, has hired Jose Gaztelu as Head of International to lead Nextdoor's efforts to grow its global presence and portfolio.

Gaztelu comes to Nextdoor with significant experience building and scaling tech consumer platforms in the US, Europe, and Asia. Recently he helped accelerate Domestika's international expansion efforts. Prior, he spent four years with Houzz in London, where he was responsible for launching their international e-commerce business and private label teams for the US market, as well as leading their expansion into Spain. Before Houzz, his introduction to the startup world was with fashion e-tailer Global Fashion Group where he joined as CEO for Zalora Thailand and later became Managing Director for Zalora Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia. He began his career at McKinsey & Company advising clients in mainly consumer, retail and telecommunication/media industries across Europe, the US and Southeast Asia.

Maryam Banikarim, Nextdoor's Head of Marketing, Global and Community said, "We're excited to continue to expand our global presence with the arrival of Jose Gaztelu as our Head of International. He is a collaborative leader that brings an incredible track record of having successfully built and grown both early-stage and growth-stage companies. His passion for building community, coupled with his strong analytical and operational background, will help elevate our international ambitions. I'm thrilled to welcome him to Nextdoor."

Gaztelu said, "Nextdoor's purpose of building neighborhoods and community is one that will have a positive impact on the world. I look forward to accelerating that vision by bringing my experiences building global teams as well as uncovering the extraordinary nuances in different parts of the world. This is how we can build a globally impactful platform and business."

An advocate for startup businesses, Jose enjoys advising early-stage startups across a broad range of topics including scaling and driving international expansion. Jose graduated from Columbia Business School, and holds masters degrees in engineering from Télécom Paris and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid. A native of Spain, Gaztelu will be based in London.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

