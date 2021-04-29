Nextdoor announces Kiran Prasad as head of product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor today announced that Kiran Prasad has joined as head of product. Kiran will lead efforts to elevate the neighborhood app's product vision, strategy, and execution and manage the design and research teams in addition to collaborating with the engineering, data science, and go-to-market teams.

Sarah Friar, Nextdoor CEO, said, "Kiran is an inspiring leader who is passionate about building communities. Both an engineer and product thinker, his ability to understand the importance of community coupled with his proven success with developing innovative consumer platforms make him a strong addition for Nextdoor, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the neighborhood."

Kiran said, "Helping people find their community and communicate is at the heart of everything I do. Creating a more simple and engaging product experience that enables more neighbors from across the globe to come together is the ultimate goal, and I'm excited to join this accomplished team because Nextdoor's purpose is directly aligned with my core values as a leader, builder, and thinker."

Kiran has more than 20 years of engineering and product experience, managing global brands and international teams. He most recently served as vice president of product at LinkedIn, where he led strategy and product development for the LinkedIn Consumer experience and Premium businesses. Prior, he managed engineering for the Consumer experience at LinkedIn, rebuilding the mobile and desktop platform before moving into product management in 2017. Before joining LinkedIn, he was the Senior Director of Applications at Palm, Inc. where he started and delivered webOS, Palm's first Windows phone and was the tech lead for the original Treo.

Kiran was born in India and moved to the U.S. when he was eight. He cites his family including his wife and two children as his biggest inspiration as they constantly motivate him to be inquisitive, remain curious, and take risks.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

