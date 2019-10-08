Nextdoor Announces Local Deals for Businesses to Reach Local Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor is launching Local Deals, allowing businesses, service providers, and neighbors for hire to target their online marketing efforts to their most valuable customers, the people in their neighborhood. With Local Deals, businesses only pay to communicate with the people they want to reach, utilizing Nextdoor's new hyper-local targeting tool.

Starting today, businesses that have set up their free Business Page on Nextdoor can create a Local Deal to promote a sale, discount, or other incentive to reach new and existing customers in exactly the neighborhoods they want to target. According to research , 90% of consumers make the majority of their purchases within 15 minutes of their home, and Nextdoor is the only platform where businesses can ensure Local Deals reach real neighbors with verified addresses at the neighborhood level.

"On Nextdoor, we connect businesses with neighbors who become loyal, lifelong patrons," said Tatyana Mamut, Nextdoor's Head of Product. "With 40 million Recommendations and 76% of members sharing that they've been influenced by a neighbor's suggestion on Nextdoor, word of mouth has always been a major part of our platform's neighbor-to-business connection. Businesses can now utilize Local Deals as that extra push to get neighbors in their doors or in their networks, and then recommending them to their community."

In early testing for Local Deals, businesses across America have used the new feature to make introductions to their communities, spread the word about promotions or special offers, and increase leads and sales. Sue Randall, manager of La Fiorentina Steakhouse Italiana in Punta Gorda, FL, reported that breakfast sales grew 20% with the help of Local Deals.

"In just one month, our Local Deal helped us reach tens of thousands of people who we know live in our target neighborhoods," shared Tom Worley of Texas fast-casual chain, The Toasted Yolk Cafe. "That's huge for us."

Members will see Local Deals in areas of the platform they're already using to look up new local spots or reference neighbor recommendations. Businesses choose which neighborhoods they want to target, and their Local Deals will appear in those verified residents' newsfeeds, in the Business section, on Business Pages, and in search results for related topics. Neighbors can save their Local Deal for later and redeem easily online or in-person.

"We've done a lot of direct mail, but Nextdoor Local Deals are much more effective and cost-efficient," said Claire Lechtenberg, Marketing Coordinator at YWCA Central Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. "When you mail something, you have to send at least three different mailers. It's both a time and financial investment. Local Deals are much more effective because members on Nextdoor are very committed to their communities and really want to support their local businesses."

Local Deals launches as one part of a greater initiative to fully integrate businesses onto Nextdoor beginning today in the US, where it is available in every neighborhood, and rolling out globally in 2020.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for neighborhoods. Since day one, it has been a platform built on trust, requiring members to use their real names and verifying their home address. Neighbors, including businesses, in over 248,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries are using Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and find trusted local information to address their daily needs.

Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor from the start. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

