Nextdoor announces new real estate feature Your Home

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor, Inc. ( nextdoor.com ) announced Your Home, Nextdoor's latest real estate feature, to provide agents with greater visibility among neighbors as they build their local reputation at the neighborhood level. Nextdoor is built on the power of local, and, everyday, neighbors are using Nextdoor to find trusted, useful, and relevant local information to address their daily neighborhood needs.

The real estate industry has long been built on agents ability to build strong, local relationships. With 1 in 4 conversations on Nextdoor related to real estate and the home, real estate agents are turning to Nextdoor to engage in the conversation, position themselves as the neighborhood expert, and utilize the focused reach of the network to strategically share neighborhood tips and advice. Real estate professionals' engagement on Nextdoor is enabling them to become synonymous with a neighborhood, serve as a trusted and valuable resource to residents, and gain a digital word of mouth reputation as a desired listing agent.

"We know that real estate agents are the true local experts of communities. Nextdoor continues to be invested in this by building out our existing tools to provide meaningful ways for agents to connect with potential home buyers and sellers," said Lauren Nemeth, Chief Revenue Officer of Nextdoor. "With Your Home, agents have yet another touchpoint to build their brand, establish credibility, and build relationships with the neighbors they serve."

With Your Home, agents will be able to increase brand exposure as their business and contact information will now be featured alongside the content and insights homeowners value most– their home. Agents will be able to connect with a premium audience who are actively researching the local real estate market and/or the value of their home and showcase local expertise. Nextdoor is the only consumer platform that verifies who lives within the home and provides an effective digital communication platform for real estate agents to engage in 1:1 conversations about the home.

"For agents, there is nothing more valuable than being able to build strong relationships at the local level. Nextdoor has been one of the most effective tools to stay top of mind among residents in my area," Portland, Oregon-based real estate agent Joe Kennedy shared. "As neighbors turn to Your Home to better understand their homes value, trusted agents will be at their fingertips to share unique insights that ultimately could inform decision making as it relates to the home."

To access Your Home from the Nextdoor app, tap on the hamburger icon on the bottom-right side of the screen. From there, tap on the "Real Estate" section and then tap "Your Home" at the top of the screen. If you're an agent or broker interested in real estate advertising on Nextdoor, claim your ZIP code(s) and get started with Neighborhood Sponsorships here .

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for the neighborhood. Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 237,000 neighborhoods around the world in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Australia, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Axel Springer and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

