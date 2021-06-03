Nextdoor expands its buy, sell, and give feature with the launch of Free Finds

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor announced Free Finds , a new product enabling neighbors who haven't yet signed up for Nextdoor to easily find and browse the wealth of free items in their neighborhood.

Since the beginning of 2020, Nextdoor has seen an 80% increase in monthly listings to its buy, sell, and give away product, with 25% of items listed as free. Free Finds makes it easier than ever to find free items nearby by browsing listings in the area on Nextdoor. Neighbors not yet on the platform can then contact the giver simply by signing up for a free Nextdoor account.

"Free Finds is an extension of a product loved by neighbors around the world," said Rhett Angold, Product Lead at Nextdoor. "It's your trusted neighborhood treasure map to live sustainably, save money, build connections, and of course find items for your everyday needs."

Additionally, Nextdoor revamped its popular For Sale & Free product which will now be called Nextdoor Finds. This redesign took what neighbors loved most about the product and made it a more tailored experience. Nextdoor Finds better serves neighbors with personalized recommendations, Free Finds, unique categories such as "Neighbor Made" and "Neighbor Services," and more.

"Using Nextdoor Finds, I've been able to get most of my household items for 90-100% less than what they would cost otherwise," said Murdoc, a Nextdoor neighbor in Denver, CO. "I also appreciate that I am consuming less materials and helping others generate less waste."

Free Finds and Nextdoor Finds are both free to use and available in all countries Nextdoor operates in at nextdoor.com/freefinds or by visiting the Nextdoor Finds section in the Nextdoor app.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

Related Links

www.nextdoor.com

