Nextdoor Launches a Brand-new Treat Map to Help Neighbors Safely Celebrate Halloween

A recent nationwide Nextdoor poll found that 73% of neighbors say they're looking for an alternative to traditional Trick-or-Treating this year. While holiday celebrations may look a bit different, Halloween can still be a treat for the whole neighborhood with Nextdoor's Treat Map. In compliance with the CDC's guidelines to help protect communities from COVID-19, neighbors can add their home to the Treat Map to share which lower risk festivities they are participating in including haunted decor, pumpkin projects, or a costume wave parade. Neighbors can then explore the map to see how locals are celebrating and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route.

For an added treat, Nextdoor teamed up exclusively with Party City to launch a fun augmented reality experience. Using a smartphone camera through the Nextdoor app, families can go to the Treat Map to find and bring to life Halloween-themed "Virtual Visitors" in their homes, neighborhoods, and local Party City stores. Once neighbors find the Virtual Visitors, they can snap a photo and share their discoveries to their Nextdoor newsfeed as new characters are released throughout the Halloween season. Nextdoor members can locate Party City stores near them on the Treat Map to unlock all of the characters while stocking up on haunted decorations and costumes.

"We're excited to partner with Nextdoor for our favorite holiday, as we believe that it should be easy for families to find safe ways to celebrate this year," said Party City Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Julie Roehm. "While Halloween will look a little different, the always popular Treat Map and new AR experience offer fun, convenient ways to create unforgettable moments this spooky season."

The Treat Map is available nationwide in the United States through October. Tap into your Nextdoor app or visit Nextdoor.com/Halloween to join the fun and celebrate safely.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where neighbors come together for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods and services. We believe by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor to tap into 265,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (1 in 4 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia and Canada, with many more to come.

We recognize that thriving communities are more than just residents. They're also made up of the local businesses, nonprofits and public agencies that keep our neighborhoods strong and connected. With more than 50 million local business recommendations from neighbors to date on Nextdoor, it's easier than ever to take advantage of the possibilities nearby.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company's retail operations include approximately 850 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com .

