Nextdoor Launches Local Partnership Network to better connect neighbors with local service professionals

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor, Inc. ( nextdoor.com ) announced its Local Partnership Network, enabling partners a way to integrate into the Nextdoor platform and connect members with local service professionals. Handy, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack are launching as initial partners. With these new partnerships, Nextdoor members in the U.S. will now be able to find and book available professionals that are tailored for the specific tasks they are looking for, all from within Nextdoor.

Neighbors in over 247,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries use Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and help each other in their everyday lives. Neighbors are increasingly turning to Nextdoor to find trusted, useful, and relevant local information to address their daily needs, form relationships in the real world, and build safer, happier communities. Approximately 20% of posts on Nextdoor are neighbor to neighbor recommendations, and include local services like plumbing, electricians, and contractors. To date, Nextdoor members have made more than 40 million such recommendations, with that number growing by 70% in the last year.

"Nextdoor has become the go-to place for neighbors across the country to find trusted recommendations and information that matters most to their daily lives," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "As part of the Local Partnership Network, we are thrilled to work with Handy, HomeAdvisor, and Thumbtack, all of whom share our passion to connect neighbors with trusted, skilled local service providers and help local professionals build successful businesses by connecting them with the customers closest to them: their local community."

"The most common way consumers discover pros is by asking a neighbor and these recommendations are increasingly happening online," said Brandon Ridenour, CEO of ANGI Homeservices. "This partnership allows homeowners on Nextdoor instant access to service providers from HomeAdvisor and Handy, enabling them to get the job done quickly and easily. We are thrilled to partner with Nextdoor, who is helping us bring our local pros to even more homeowners and advancing our goal of making home care effortless. We plan to meet homeowners wherever these needs arise, and in the future you can expect to find the HomeAdvisor and Handy networks powering home services in even more places."

"By partnering with Nextdoor, Thumbtack is helping neighbors hire local service professionals to get more done," said Marco Zappacosta, CEO and co-founder of Thumbtack. "Nextdoor communities nationwide now have access to Thumbtack's community of professionals, from pet sitters to photo booths, handymen to movers and more. Together with Nextdoor, we're excited to leverage our platform to help make people's lives easier."

To find a local professional in your neighborhood, simply log in to Nextdoor and search for the service you are looking for. For more information on Nextdoor's global impact, visit the blog or www.nextdoor.com .

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for the neighborhood. Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor from the start. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 247,000 neighborhoods around the world in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark and Australia, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom

About ANGI Homeservices Inc.

ANGI Homeservices Inc. turns home improvement jobs imagined into jobs well-done. People throughout North America and Europe rely on us to book quality home service pros across 500 different categories, from repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. Over 250,000 service professionals find work through ANGI Homeservices and consumers turn to at least one of our brands to find a pro for more than 20 million projects each year. We've established category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor®, Angie's List®, Handy and Fixd Repair – as well as international brands such as HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Our marketplaces have enabled more than 150 million consumer-to-pro connections, meaningfully redefining how easily and effectively home pros are discovered and hired. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at www.angihomeservices.com .

About Thumbtack

Thumbtack was created to solve a seemingly simple problem: local professionals need customers so they can run and grow their business. Customers need local pros too, but have trouble finding the right ones. In 2008, the Thumbtack founders developed a marketplace bringing the two together. Since then, Thumbtack has helped hundreds of thousands of skilled professionals build successful businesses and millions of customers each year with everything from plumbing, to catering, to personal training to math tutoring. Thumbtack is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at www.thumbtack.com .

