Nextdoor Named to TIME's Inaugural List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor is honored to be included in TIME's first-ever TIME100 Most Influential Companies, a list that highlights 100 businesses making an extraordinary impact around the world.

"The global pandemic has highlighted the power of proximity. Despite increasing global connectivity, society as a whole has never been more socially disconnected," shares Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "Nextdoor has played a critical role in changing that by helping neighbors connect to trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby."

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across every sector — including health care, entertainment, transportation, technology, and more — from its global network of editors and correspondents, as well as from industry experts. Each company was then evaluated on key factors, including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership, ambition, and success.

Read more about Nextdoor's inclusion here: https://time.com/collection/time100-companies/5953756/nextdoor/ . See the full list here: http://time.com/100companies .

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the app where you plug into the neighborhoods that matter to you. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, local businesses, and public agencies.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in 276,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

