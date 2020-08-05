Nextdoor Partners With ABC's Localish, 'More in Common' Series to Share Inspiring Neighbor Stories

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor is partnering with ABC's Localish special series, "More in Common," to share inspiring stories of neighbors from different backgrounds coming together to celebrate unexpected connections, and working together to foster stronger communities across the country. "More in Common" is the flagship series from "Localish," a multiplatform lifestyle brand whose popularity led to it being rebranded as a network in 2020. Hosted by Michael Koenigs, the weekly show is currently the No. 1 rated TV program in its time slots in major U.S. markets.

Localish's unique style of storytelling focuses on locally sourced yet nationally relevant stories that bring out the good in America's cities. To date, Localish has generated over 500 million views on digital platforms and its long-form programming now reaches 14 million TV households across America on The Localish Network.

The three "More in Common" episodes are inspired by stories from Nextdoor, and will feature neighbors who turned to Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub, to bridge divides, engage in productive conversations, and ultimately take action within their communities.

Centered on the themes of diversity, inclusion, and belonging, the episodes will highlight: a neighborhood in Lake Oswego, OR that is gathering to have constructive conversations about race, a group of Somali refugees in Minneapolis, MN who are sewing against hate, and a Syrian supper club in St. Louis, MO that serves neighbors in need.

"Nextdoor exists to connect neighbors with people they may not have otherwise known to foster conversations that can spark understanding and drive change," said Nextdoor CEO Sarah Friar. "The individuals captured in these episodes bring to life Nextdoor's belief that together we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood to rely on, where all feel welcome.

The episodes will be distributed throughout the week, Aug. 6 (6:00 p.m. EDT), Aug. 7 (8:00 p.m. EDT), Aug. 8 (6:00 p.m. EDT) on Nextdoor and Localish's digital platform Localish.com , ABC Owned Television Stations (OTV), connected TV apps, and broadcasting as a linear program on OTV's Localish Network, and Localish's Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . View additional episodes at abc.com/shows/more-in-common .

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services. We believe that by bringing neighbors together, we can cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on.

Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives, have been a guiding principle for Nextdoor since the beginning. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

About Localish

Localish is a multiplatform lifestyle brand from the ABC Owned Television Stations aimed at bringing out the good in cities across America through positive, feel-good storytelling. A digital native brand launched in September 2018, Localish expanded on Feb. 17, 2020, and debuted its broadcast home in eight top markets across the country. Localish has produced over 3,000 pieces of digital video, totaling more than 400 million video views, with 60% of its audience under the age of 44. Most recently honored with the 2019 Innovator Award – the highest distinction among TVNewsCheck's annual Social Media Excellence Awards – Localish was credited for its forward-minded ideas, sleek execution and all-around positive impact. As a broadcast network, Localish expanded its short-form series of local storytelling into long-form programming to reach approximately 14 million households across America. The brand also continues to debut stories on localish.com, ABC digital platforms and social media platforms, as it transcends city limits and inspires its audience to live like a local wherever they are.

