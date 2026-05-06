Nextdoor Rescue Squad Mobilizes Neighbors to Save At‑Risk Pets

Grassroots initiative taps the power of the Nextdoor app to save at‑risk animals and support adoptions nationwide.

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextdoor Rescue Squad is a volunteer‑led community that brings together neighbors and local rescue organizations to respond quickly when an animal is lost, abandoned, or facing euthanasia. Using the hyper‑local reach of the Nextdoor app, the group rallies nearby residents for rapid response efforts, emergency fostering, transport, adoptions, and fundraising support.

Serena was hours away from being euthanized when a neighbor spotted her shelter plea and shared it through Nextdoor Rescue Squad. Within a day, volunteers created coordinated posts and she was saved.

Since launching, Nextdoor Rescue Squad has helped facilitate successful adoptions and transfers for vulnerable pets across the country, working in partnership with rescue groups such as Dog Lover Rescue and transport organizations like Wings of Rescue.

"Nextdoor Rescue Squad gives anyone who cares about animals a way to make a real difference, even if they can't foster or adopt themselves," said Alla Bronskaya, a volunteer who writes captions and outreach posts for at‑risk animals. "In rescue, we always say that 'seen is saved.' Making a Nextdoor post only takes a few minutes and is one of the most effective ways to get these animals in front of potential fosters and adopters."

Nextdoor Rescue Squad structures its efforts by city and state, creating local teams that can respond efficiently in their own communities. Within each area, the squad circulates unified post requests that include photos, clear animal descriptions, and ready‑to‑use language, making it simple for neighbors to spread the word across Nextdoor.

For more information or to get involved, visit NextdoorRescueSquad.com.

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SOURCE Nextdoor Rescue Squad