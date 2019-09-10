Nextdoor Secures Additional Funding from Bond Capping out Latest Round at $170 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nextdoor, Inc. ( nextdoor.com ) announced the closing of its $170 million growth round. The financing - which includes the $123 million raised in May of 2019 - was completed by Bond, the global technology investment firm, with participation as previously disclosed from new investor Riverwood Capital and existing investors Benchmark, Tiger Global Management and Kleiner Perkins. The funding comes as the company continues to expand globally and enhance local business offerings and will further cement Nextdoor as the essential local platform for neighbors around the world. Bond's Mary Meeker will join Nextdoor's board of directors.

Today, neighbors in over 247,000 neighborhoods in ten countries are using Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and help each other in their everyday lives. Neighbors are increasingly turning to Nextdoor to find trusted, useful, and relevant local information to address their daily needs, form relationships in the real world, and build safer, happier communities.

"Nextdoor has proven itself as the leader in local connectivity. Nextdoor is built on trust – verifying each members' name, address and neighborhood – which creates the transparency and accountability that is core to building communities," said Mary Meeker, general partner at Bond. "Nextdoor is connecting people to the information and services that matter most, and I am excited to work with this impressive team to help expand Nextdoor's local utility as well as it's growing global footprint."

Nextdoor will continue to invest in building out its world-class team – recently welcoming Antonio Silveira as its head of engineering, Tatyana Mamut, head of product, Bryan Power, head of people, and Craig Lisowski, head of data, information systems and trust – all focused on building a platform that best serves neighbors, local businesses, public agencies, and advertisers.

"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Bond to our family of investors. Mary Meeker has been a strong supporter of Nextdoor for many years and is deeply knowledgeable about consumer technology," stated Sarah Friar, CEO of Nextdoor. "At Nextdoor, we believe that change starts with each of us opening our front doors and building deeper connections with the people nearest to us: our neighbors. We're thrilled and honored to partner with all of our forward-looking investors to catalyze neighbors' ability to connect with relevant local conversations, organizations, and businesses, engage in real world interactions, and unlock the global power of local."

