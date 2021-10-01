Nextdoor's annual Treat Map is here to help neighbors celebrate Halloween

While Halloween might look a bit different during a pandemic, the Treat Map is an easy way for neighbors to bring the season back to life. According to a recent Nextdoor poll of nearly 40,000 neighbors nationwide, 85% plan on handing out treats on Halloween night , 68% plan on having BOO-tiful decorations, and 53% plan on being the ghost with the most by doing both.

Add your home to the Halloween Treat Map to let neighbors know how you will be celebrating this October. If you are filling your candy cauldron and handing out treats, mark your home with the candy icon so trick-or-treaters can be sure to stop by. If your home will be decked out in ghoulish adornments, tap the haunted decor icon to attract fright seekers as they pass through the neighborhood. If you are feeling fully spirited and doing both, select the ghost. Neighbors can then explore the Treat Map to find the best streets for treats and plan a festive Halloween night sight-seeing route.

"Halloween is one of our favorite holidays here at Hershey," said Allen Dark, senior manager of Reese's. "We're thrilled to be able to help Halloween lovers celebrate the fun of the season and make more moments of goodness with their friends and neighbors by sponsoring Nextdoor's Treat Map."

Halloween can be a treat for the whole neighborhood with Nextdoor's Treat Map. Just be sure to follow the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and local officials to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 this Halloween season. The Nextdoor Treat Map is available nationwide in the United States through October. Head to the Nextdoor app or visit nextdoor.com/halloween to join the fun and celebrate safely.

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Our purpose is to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 275,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom .

SOURCE Nextdoor, Inc.

Related Links

www.nextdoor.com

