Nextdoor's New "Kindness Reminder" Encourages Neighbors Everywhere to Build a Kinder World Together this World Kindness Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for World Kindness Day (tomorrow, November 13), Nextdoor's new Kindness Reminder is helping neighbors practice kindness and promote productive, positive dialogue on the platform and in communities around the world. Nextdoor's latest product feature, now available in 10 countries, comes from their most important source of inspiration: real-world neighborhoods.

"As a company, we've been exploring how to continue bringing out the best in neighborhoods by improving the way neighbors can communicate on Nextdoor," said Tatyana Mamut, Chief Product Officer of Nextdoor. "Neighborhoods are diverse and made up of different people with differing viewpoints. Nextdoor champions that, and sees kindness as the essential building block for creating a stronger local community that promotes open discourse. We are thrilled with the success of the Kindness Reminder in the U.S. and are excited to launch the feature to neighborhoods around the world."

If a member replies to a neighbor's post with a potentially offensive or hurtful comment, the Kindness Reminder will be prompted before the comment goes live. The member is then encouraged to reference our Community Guidelines , reconsider their post and either edit their reply or refrain from posting. In early tests in the US, 1 in 5 people who saw Kindness Reminder hit "edit" on their comment, resulting in 20% fewer negative comments.

The Kindness Reminder uses information gathered from comments previously flagged by neighbors, to understand the nuanced ways incivility shows up between people in different neighborhoods around the world. This feature works in conjunction with Nextdoor's community vitality efforts, which are fueled by local volunteers who work together to review and come to a consensus on reported content. To help develop the Kindness Reminder, Nextdoor worked closely with social scientist, Stanford Professor, and Biased author Dr. Jennifer Eberhardt, whose work explores the mechanisms and effects of bias, to develop ideas for making online interactions more positive. "All the problems that we have out in the world and in society make their way online where you're encouraged to respond quickly and without thinking," shared Dr. Eberhardt. "That is exactly the kind of condition under which bias is most likely to be triggered."

On World Kindness Day, and every day, Nextdoor hopes the Kindness Reminder will encourage neighbors everywhere to take a moment to slow down and think before they post, to think about the neighborhood they want to live in and and how choosing kindness can help create stronger communities .

About Nextdoor, Inc.

Nextdoor is the world's largest social network for neighborhoods. Since day one, it has been a platform built on trust, requiring members to use their real names and verifying their home address. Neighbors, including businesses, in over 250,000 neighborhoods in 11 countries are using Nextdoor to get connected, stay informed, and find trusted local information to address their daily needs.

Nextdoor enables truly local conversations that empower neighbors to build stronger and safer communities. Building connections in the real world is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are one of the most important and useful communities in our lives have been guiding principles for Nextdoor from the start. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is a privately-held company based in San Francisco with backing from prominent investors including Benchmark, Shasta Ventures, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins, Riverwood Capital, Bond, Axel Springer, Comcast Ventures, and others. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.

