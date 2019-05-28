NexTech Announces Addition of Mike Boland, Founder & Chief Analyst of ARtillery Intelligence, to Advisory Board

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - NexTech AR Solutions (the "Company" or "NexTech") (OTCQB:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:N29) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Boland to its Advisory Board as the Company continues to ramp up AR product offerings and sales efforts. Boland is currently the Founder & Chief Analyst of ARtillery Intelligence , where he covers the AR and VR industry, as well as the lead analyst of Street Fight and SF President of the VR/AR Association.

Boland also has experience working as a technology journalist and contributor at well-respected outlets such as Forbes, TechCrunch and The New York Times. Additionally, he worked as a technology industry analyst for several top-tier research firms. He has authored more than 120 market forecasts and in-depth reports on the technology and media landscape including social, mobile and AR, and is a frequent speaker at industry conferences.

"We are excited to appoint Mike to NexTech's Advisory Board, and to tap into his keen knowledge of the AR industry to help fuel the growth of our company. His expertise as an analyst of AR and VR technologies will be invaluable as we rapidly scale up our offerings." said Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech. "Further, Mike brings with him strong relationships within the industry and we're thrilled to have him on the team as we explore new business channels and potential partnerships."

"Among several orbiting technologies in the spatial computing universe, AR-enabled commerce is one analysts are particularly excited about. Access to tools which streamline the process represents a big market gap today," said Boland. "I'm excited to be working with NexTech in an advisory role as it hits these marks by enabling AR experiences for brands and commerce outcomes."

Boland will be the fourth new advisory board member to join NexTech in recent months. Previous additions include:

Scott Starr , AVP of Retail at LivePerson, Inc and a retail sales pioneer who held positions at PTC and Salesforce.com. Starr is recognized in the retail industry as driving transformational change and customer success in enterprise retail markets.

, AVP of Retail at LivePerson, Inc and a retail sales pioneer who held positions at PTC and Salesforce.com. Starr is recognized in the retail industry as driving transformational change and customer success in enterprise retail markets. Ori Inbar , an AR Pioneer and Founder of AugmentedReality.org. Inbar is a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures.

, an AR Pioneer and Founder of AugmentedReality.org. Inbar is a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures. Barry Sandrew , Ph.D ., a visual effects pioneer and serial entrepreneur who invented digital colorization of black and white movies, as well as a process for converting 2D feature films to 3D. Sandrew will advise the NexTech team on its AR Studios project.

