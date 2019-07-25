NexTech AR Solutions to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com August 1st

NEW YORK and TORONTO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech AR Solutions (CSE:NTAR|OTCQB:NEXCF), is a rapidly growing augmented reality technology company targeting three multi-billion dollar verticals in the AR industry; AR e-commerce, AR University and AR Studios which all drive revenue from its omni-platform called "Aritize".

The company is pleased to announced that CEO Evan Gappelberg, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1st at 1:00 pm.

DATE: Thursday, August 1st

TIME: 1:00 pm

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event and will be available on the company's website.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Launched the first the ever "AR University" in June 2019 , allowing enterprises clients to offer training and education in 3D-AR.

, allowing enterprises clients to offer training and education in 3D-AR. Completed a $1.58 million financing, with 50% management participation

financing, with 50% management participation Partnership with blue chip clients: Budweiser, Walther Arms , Wright Brothers and LivePerson chat

, Wright Brothers and LivePerson chat Anticipating positive EBITDA in 2019 and 10X revenue growth in 2020.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech has a two pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisitions as well as by bringing a next-generation web-enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress, its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D AR/AI technology anywhere. NexTech's ARitize™ eCommerce solution is a monthly SaaS subscription platform that enables retailers to transform 2D images into true 3D AR experiences. The company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

