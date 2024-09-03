GAINESVILLE, Va., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexTech Solutions (NTS), a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, announces its acquisition of Nomad Solutions, a Virginia-based IT company specializing in government data and communication services. This strategic move strengthens the capabilities of NTS in supporting critical government infrastructure.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

NexTech Solutions (NTS) Acquires Virginia-Based IT Company Nomad Solutions, Expanding Support to Federal Civilian Executive Agencies.

This acquisition significantly bolsters the ability of NTS to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and support to the US government outside of the Department of Defense. Expanded Expertise: Nomad Solutions brings a wealth of experience in government IT services, complementing the existing portfolio of NTS and expanding the company's reach in the public sector.

NTS CEO, Joseph Paull stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Nomad Solutions to the NTS family. This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier technology solutions to critical government agencies. Paull continued, "Together, we will enhance our support to US Government customers outside of our core DoD client base while driving digital transformation and security in the public sector."

About NTS

For over 11 years, NexTech Solutions (NTS) has provided systems engineering, testing and evaluation, and operational support, integrating hardware, software, and subject matter experts to support U.S. Government missions. Our experts and engineers understand the challenges organizations face in finding and implementing the best defense technology solutions to meet their mission-critical objectives as the global tech landscape dynamically evolves.

We proudly support the United States Department of Defense and many other U.S. government customers around the world to determine the best solutions for exceeding mission objectives.

To learn more about NTS, please visit our website NTS, or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

