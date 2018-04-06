Nexteer Automotive Schedules Q1 2018 Global Investor Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, today announced that Mike Richardson, Executive Board Director and President, and Bill Quigley, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call for investors on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. EDT (8:00 p.m. HKT) to provide a business update on the Company's first quarter 2018 operating performance.

The conference call dial-in information is available on the company's website at https://www.nexteer.com/events-presentations/.