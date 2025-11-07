Nexteer Expands India Technical Center to Advance Driveline Validation Capabilities

Enhances Local Engineering, Validation & Customer Responsiveness

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive, a global leader in intuitive motion control, today announced the expansion of its India Technical Center (INTC) with new driveline physical validation capabilities.

The 1,900-square-meter facility located 20 kilometers from Nexteer's existing INTC in Bengaluru, expands the company's ability to support local OEM customers through production and design validation testing, further strengthening the company's engineering scope in India. This addition positions Nexteer to deliver fast, localized support while reinforcing the region's role within the company's global product development and validation footprint.

A grand opening celebration on November 7 brought together Nexteer's global leadership, local teams and key customers to mark the milestone. The expansion underscores India's growing strategic importance within Nexteer's global operations, reflecting the company's commitment to capturing market growth and advancing its ongoing journey of innovation and development in the region.

"Expanding our India Technical Center represents a major step forward in Nexteer's strategy to deliver comprehensive validation capabilities across our global footprint," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. "This investment enables our India team to complement its digital expertise with new physical validation capabilities, ensuring quality, speed and deeper collaboration with our OEM customers in the region."

Since opening in 2018 as a Software Center, Nexteer's INTC has evolved into a multidisciplinary technology hub driving software development, simulation and digital validation of advanced driveline and steering systems. This latest addition of physical validation capabilities marks a significant expansion of scope, enabling testing and validation of driveline systems for both production and design validation stages.

"We are proud to strengthen Nexteer's presence in India with enhanced driveline validation capabilities," said Madhav Kulkarni, India Managing Director, Nexteer Automotive. "This expansion reinforces the strategic importance of our India engineering team and reflects Nexteer's commitment to a future defined by innovation, agility and closer collaboration with customers worldwide."

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative portfolio supports by-wire chassis control, including electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire and rear-wheel steering systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, software solutions and brake-by-wire. The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends – including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility – for global and domestic OEMs around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China including BYD, Xiaomi, ChangAn, Li Auto, Chery, Great Wall, Geely, Xpeng and others. www.nexteer.com

