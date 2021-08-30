Nexteligent Retains 2 Watchmen for its Stock Buy Back Initiative

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT), a professional services firm and healthcare industry aggregator, has retained 2 Watchmen, a Wyoming limited liability company to assist in its proposed common stock buy-back program. Through this initiative, Nexteligent intends to repurchase from $100,000 to $1,000,000 in Company common stock at market price starting in September.

"Nexteligent continues to execute its strategy for building a distinguished brand recognized for delivering value to employees, clients and investors," said Paul Cristiano, Nexteligent chief executive officer. "Within the last 60 days, we have announced our plan to close three acquisitions before year-end 2021 and that in 2022 we intend to close acquisitions with a collective revenue of $100,000,000."

Cristiano also noted that Nexteligent recently announced that it has retained a leading M&A advisory and investment firm to assist in its acquisition process as well as a PCAOB auditor and counsel organization to assist in its plans for up listing to the OTCQX and to concurrently address and rectify any vagaries in convertible notes and service contracts discovered through the audit process required for admission to the OTCQX.

"Today's announcement about our stock buy-back program further demonstrates that Nexteligent is focused on building shareholder value," said Cristiano.

About Nexteligent

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. is a professional services firm and aggregator serving healthcare providers with digital health technologies, outsourced workflow, and financial management solutions designed to increase profit and operational efficiency. Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies specializing in coding and billing, durable medical equipment, remote patient monitoring, preventative wellness, chronic care management, and marketing and advertising. Through its specialized divisions the Company serves the needs of hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs, eldercare facilities and the patients they serve.

Forward Looking Statements

