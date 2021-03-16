Nexteligent Triples 2021 Annual Projected Revenue for Its Revenue Cycle Management Division

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT), a healthcare practice management company, has tripled its first quarter 2021 new business annual projections for its revenue cycle management business.

Professional Revenue Management Services (PRMS), which joined Nexteligent in November 2020 as the anchor for the Company's revenue cycle management division (see OTC disclosure, November 11, 2020 https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXGT/news/Nexteligent-Acquires-Professional-Revenue-Management-Services?id=279763 ), increased its year-end projections from $684,000 to more than $2,000,000 with new contracts and additional sales to pre-existing clients. Nexteligent will begin to realize revenue from PRMS new contracts and expanded business in Q2, 2021. Fully annualized in 2022, new contracts and expanded business alone are expected to exceed $3,500,000. Additional sales and marketing campaigns are underway to further build on the Company's revenue cycle management based-business.

"Nexteligent continues to deliver on its acquisition growth strategy and commitment to deepening its solutions set with products and services aimed at enhancing revenue streams and optimizing patient services for clients," said Paul Cristiano, CEO, Nexteligent Holdings, Inc.

The Company serves a broad array of clients in the health care market including doctors, hospitals, clinics, laboratories and eldercare facilities with revenue cycle management, preventative wellness, telemedicine and consulting services.

About Nexteligent

Nexteligent Holdings, Inc. (OTC:NXGT) is a professional services firm serving the healthcare industry with business process optimization and financial management solutions. As part of its growth strategy, Nexteligent acquires small-to-medium size companies that service the healthcare industry and combines them with its specialized divisions to unlock their greater potential. Nexteligent delivers revenue cycle management, preventative wellness, telemedicine and consulting services to hospitals, clinics, doctors, labs and skilled nursing facilities.

Forward Looking Statements

