NEXTEN Summit Sets Dakar Agenda with Live Exhibitors, Pitch Battles, and Masterclasses

DAKAR, Senegal, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NEXTEN Summit will gather more than 5,000 participants at King Fahd Palace in Dakar from December 3–5 to explore how artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital finance can power inclusive growth across African cities and beyond. The flagship event features 200+ global speakers, 70+ exclusive sessions, and a showcase of 100 innovative startups, creating a high-energy platform for policy, investment, and real-world solutions.

Hosted in collaboration with Senegal's Ministry of Communication, Telecommunications and the Digital (MCTN), NEXTEN is designed as a catalytic, multi-year movement that leaves behind infrastructure, talent pipelines, and investment momentum in each host city. Dakar's three-day program will include live exhibitors, pitch battles, and masterclasses integrated throughout.

"We started the NEXTEN Summit to create a space where innovators, policymakers, and community builders could come together to rethink what African cities can become over the next decade," said Madou Sylla, President, NEXTEN Summit. "Dakar is the ideal place to launch this flagship event — a vibrant, creative, and rapidly evolving city that embodies the spirit of possibility. With the NEXTEN Summit, we envision sparking a continental conversation and catalyzing the kind of collaboration that will shape the next ten cities over the next ten years. Our goal is to inspire bold ideas, accelerate inclusive urban development, and build a network of leaders committed to designing cities that truly work for the next generation."

As part of the Summit's "Innovation in Action" focus, Jay Davis, Founder and Executive Manager of The 144K Collective, will deliver a masterclass on his PIN 12-step "CROWD POWERED" framework for socio-economic development, operate an exhibitor kiosk for hands-on engagement, and present a live demo of iMused, AI music platform to Summit attendees. Davis's approach centers on collective participation and equitable value creation for communities and creators.

"I strongly align with the Summit's mission to democratize opportunity and accelerate innovation that serves people," said Jay Davis. "My goal in Dakar is to show how crowd-powered methods can deliver measurable value for the socio-economic development community, and to demonstrate practical tools like iMused that are built to include and reward the people who make innovation possible."

Davis brings more than three decades of leadership across international trade, economic development, and entrepreneurship. Through The 144K Collective, he is advancing a peer-powered model that channels small daily contributions into for-profit ventures whose profits are reinvested into microgrants, emergency aid, and community giving. He is also developing artist-first technology platforms such as iMused, the ethical AI music platform that guarantees royalties and credit for original creators whose musical DNA inspires new tracks.

NEXTEN offers tiered opportunities for sponsors and exhibitors to gain visibility, co-curate content, and connect with government decision-makers, investors, and high-growth startups. To learn more, visit nextensummit.com.

About The 144k Collective

Initiated in 2024, the 144k Collective is a coalition of philanthropists, entrepreneurs, influencers, community leaders and more that are dedicated to being "In the Business of Helping People." With a universal goal of providing $250 million in philanthropic aid on an annual basis, the organization follows a for-profit business model to utilize capital revenue in a socially responsible medium. The organization aims to reach a membership of 144,000 and thus develop a vast network that creates a virtuous circle of assistance touching communities across the nation. Learn more at 144kcollective.org.

About iMused

iMused is the first ethical AI music platform built to protect, credit, and pay artists whenever their creative DNA inspires new tracks. Developed by the 144K Collective with 9th Ward Production and Promotions Company, iMused.ai pairs studio-quality AI generation with Musical DNA Technology that analyzes vocals, harmonies, progressions, and lyrics across multiple dimensions to produce original, high-fidelity songs. The platform guarantees transparent royalties and co-producer credit for "muses," requires PRO registration and public attribution via ledger, and is designed to work across pure AI and hybrid workflows. As a social impact venture, iMused.ai reinvests the majority of profits into community initiatives, advancing a fair and sustainable creative economy. Learn more at iMused.ai.

