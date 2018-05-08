NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit

WHAT: LiTES Advanced Lighting Controls Summit for small/mid-size

businesses in Michigan– learn how you can take part in a Department of Energy (DOE) pilot program to save money and energy



WHEN: 8:00 AM -3:45 PM

TUESDAY, MAY 15



WHERE: NextEnergy, 461 Burroughs St. Detroit, MI 48202, or call: 313.833.0100.

Complimentary registration at www.nextenergy.org/litessummit; light breakfast/Slows BBQ lunch and tour of IBEW Local 58 Zero Net Energy Center with transportation included.



WHO: In partnership with DTE Energy and Consumers Energy, NextEnergy is hosting this informational summit. 100 commercial buildings (100,000 sq.ft. maximum) in Michigan will be selected to participate in this federally-funded pilot program designed to incentivize and save business owners energy costs through the use of advanced lighting controls.





Target audience includes: Building owners/managers, architects/engineers/designers, lighting designers, electrical contractors, general contractors, and lighting/energy consultants.

Available for interviews about the available training, pilot programs and incentives:

Jim Saber , President & CEO, NextEnergy

Gina Schrader, LiTES Program Manager, NextEnergy

Sean McCoy, Assistant Operations Manager, DTE Energy

Mark Atkinson, Senior Energy Advisor, DTE Energy

, Senior Energy Advisor, Aaron Kwiatkowski , Consultant, Consumers Energy

Advanced Lighting controls professionals available for interviews

Jim McGrath, Executive Director, Lighting Controls Specifications, Crestron Electronics

Ron Marcissuk, Regional Sales Manager, Crestron Electronics

Kandice Cohen, Owner, Bright Light Energy Consulting

PROGRAM BACKGROUND:

ABOUT LiTES:

The Lighting Technology Energy Solutions is a three-year program supported by the Department of Energy (DOE) that will reduce the energy footprint of small and medium commercial buildings by introducing and supporting the adoption of advanced lighting controls.

Now in its second year, the day long LiTES SUMMIT on Tuesday, May 15 will provide contractors and building owners with training on networked lighting control technologies, installation methods, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear success stories on the Whitney project, Washtenaw Community College and the American Geophysical Union in Washington, DC. The day will end with a tour of IBEW Local 58's Zero Net Energy Center in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

Under this program, DTE and Consumers Energy are offering incentives that will alleviate the capital costs to install cost-effective, energy efficient systems in commercial buildings under 100,000 sq. ft.

Visit www.nextenergy.org/litessummit to register for this program open to all Michigan business owners and contractors.

