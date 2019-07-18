Nextep and the SOC 1®, Type 2 Certification Are the Perfect Pair

NORMAN, Okla., July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an in-depth test of their controls, Nextep recently completed its SOC 1®, Type 2 certification. Nextep worked with UHY LLP (UHY) to complete the certification, proving it continues to meet premiere industry standards. The SOC 1®, Type 2 report analyzes the design and operating effectiveness of the Nextep controls that impact client financial reporting controls.

Nextep, Inc.

"We are fiercely committed to holding ourselves to the highest of standards and safely managing our clients' information. The SOC report allows us to show our clients, once again, that we're continuing to be good stewards of their trust," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO.

Over the years, Nextep has earned its ESAC and CPEO accreditations as a commitment to transparency and honoring its clients' trust. Now with the SOC certification, Nextep clients have additional evidence that their information is managed efficiently and safely. While not much has changed for Nextep and its processes, the SOC certification is just another example of how the company holds true to its commitment to elevate the employment experience and enrich people's lives.

About Nextep

As a CPEO, Nextep provides small and mid-sized companies access to big-company benefits and HR services, which can help them become premier employers. With Nextep as a partner, businesses have comprehensive HR, benefits, payroll, and risk and compliance solutions without the burden of the administrative duties. For more info on how a PEO helps a business, visit https://www.nextep.com/services/peo.

The IRS does not endorse any particular certified professional employer organization. For more information on certified professional employer organizations, please visit www.IRS.gov.

Nextep, Inc.

1800 N. Interstate Dr.

Norman, OK 73072

www.nextep.com

Phone 888.811.5150

resources@nextep.com

Contact

Christy Hrencher

Office 405.928.2318

chrencher@nextep.com

Related Images

nextep-celebrates-its-soc-1-type-2.jpg

Nextep celebrates its SOC 1, Type 2 certification

SOURCE Nextep, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nextep.com

