Nextep Charitable Foundation Donates $10,000 to Urban League to Support Local Black Community

NORMAN, Okla., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep Founder and CEO Brian Fayak announced the Nextep Charitable Foundation would be donating $50,000 to local organizations supporting the Black community. Through this initiative, the Nextep Charitable Foundation is donating $10,000 to five nonprofits to further the impact each organization is making and create awareness around the work they're doing in the community.

The Nextep Charitable Foundation is thrilled to announce that one of these $10,000 donations is going to the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

"The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, Inc. was established in 1946 as an affiliate of the National Urban League and a United Way Partner Agency. Our mission is to assist African Americans, other minorities and the poor to achieve social and economic equality." — Urban League

Through four program areas — workforce and career development, education and family development, housing and financial literacy, and community convening and social justice — the Urban League works to accomplish its mission.

Nextep Charitable Foundation's $10,000 donation will go directly toward the "Real Talk, Brother" initiative, which aims to support Black men and boys with mental health conditions. Through this program, licensed mental health professionals train local barbers to become mental health advocates for their clients, so they can identify and find support for those struggling.

"Historically, communities of color experience unique and considerable challenges in accessing mental health services," said Dr. Valerie Thompson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City. "Black barbershops have long provided a safe place for cultural conversations, and the 'Real Talk, Brother' program will help Black men and boys express their feelings openly and honestly to someone who looks like them."

You can partner with the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City by donating to, supporting, and following the incredible work they do (Instagram: @ urbanleagueok ). We're thrilled to donate $10,000 to this organization.

As a Professional Employer Organization (PEO), Nextep works with companies to provide outsourced services, including payroll, benefits, HR, compliance, and more. Since its beginnings, Nextep and its employees have had a heart for giving back. So, Nextep formed the Nextep Charitable Foundation to create an even more robust platform to donate, volunteer, and give back. In partnership with the Pledge 1% movement, Nextep donates money, offers free services to nonprofits, and the employees volunteer their time, both in and outside of work.

