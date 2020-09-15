Nextep Donates $10,000 to Grand Gentlemen to Support the Oklahoma City Black Community

NORMAN, Okla., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextep founder and CEO, Brian Fayak, recently addressed employees on the actions Nextep is taking to support the Black community.

"I believe that at Nextep we get a lot of things right as an employer and as a thought leader in our community. That being said, I have no delusions of perfection, we can do better," said Brian Fayak, Nextep founder and CEO. "We're a team full of passionate, intelligent, and action-oriented people. I'm optimistic and hopeful that we'll come together to drive positive change in our organization and community."

As part of this commitment, Fayak pledged to donate $50,000 to local organizations supporting the Black community. Nextep pulled together a committee to research and find organizations that matched their initiatives and could use support to further their mission.

The committee chose five organizations that will each receive $10,000 to further their mission and projects. Through this campaign, Nextep hopes to support these organizations and bring awareness to the great work they are doing in the community.

Nextep's first $10,000 donation was made to Grand Gentlemen . This organization is dedicated to "uplifting, encouraging, and inspiring young men of color to secure their future." ( Grand Gentlemen ) They do this through mentorship, culture-based artistic entertainment, and their Man of the Year Award scholarship program .

"Our mission is to enhance our community by propagating the gentleman's lifestyle through the fostering of cultural spaces, highlighting local art/artists, displaying quality fashion and providing scholastic opportunity for graduating Seniors as they pursue collegiate and higher educational goals." — Grand Gentlemen

Grand Gentlemen works to identify and cultivate the greatness of the young men in their community, both inside and out. Through their Man of the Year Award , winners receive a scholarship and a tailored suit to help set them up for success at college and beyond. Grand Gentlemen encourages their young men to dress for success, knowing that the way a person carries themselves can create a positive influence in the world around them.

You can partner with Grand Gents by donating to, supporting, and following the incredible work they do (Instagram: @grandgentleman ). Nextep is proud to have the opportunity to partner with Grand Gentlemen and is thrilled to donate their first $10,000 to this group.

